Connect with us

News

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power
Advertisement

News

King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

News

Supreme Court Rules Against California Woman in Immigration Case Involving Husband’s Tattoos

News

Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

News

98 Indians Die During Hajj in Saudi Arabia

News

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

News

Chinese Tourists Choose Thailand and Japan as Top Travel Destination

News

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

News Regional News

Thailand's Tourist Police Crackdown on Tourist Scammers in Pattaya

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

News

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

News Regional News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

News

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

News

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

News

People Died in India Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

News

Biden Announces New Policy to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens from Deportation

News Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

News

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

(CTN News) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin used his first monthly televised address as the country’s leader to pitch proposals to legalize casinos and develop a nuclear power plant to combat illegal gambling and lower electricity bills.

Casinos would bring gambling firms under government supervision, whereas a nuclear power plant would alleviate public dissatisfaction with high energy bills due to cheaper generation costs, Srettha stated in the taped TV program.

“We have to admit that underground gambling is a serious problem and should be solved by legalising,” says Srettha. “Nuclear power will need time to educate people because most don’t want the plant in their neighbourhood.”

 

Economic Potential: Tax Revenue and Tourism Boost from Legalized Casinos

In March, the majority of the country’s 500-member House of Representatives supported a study by a group of MPs that recommended the establishment of legalised casinos within huge entertainment facilities to attract high-spending tourists.

According to the government, the integrated entertainment complexes are expected to produce 12 billion baht (US$327 million) in total tax revenue in their first year of operation.

Thailand’s finance ministry would bring a measure to legalize gambling outlets to the cabinet within three to four weeks, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

The ministry gathered feedback from 16 associated entities, all of which agreed that the casino complexes will promote the country’s economic growth, he told the media on June 19.

Though most forms of gambling are outlawed in Thailand, a predominantly Buddhist nation, the introduction of casinos will be consistent with the country’s recent adoption of a more liberal terrain in order to revitalize its tourism economy following the plague.

Thailand became the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis in 2022, but is now considering banning recreational use. The Senate has adopted legislation legalizing same-sex weddings, making it the first in Southeast Asia to do so.

Srettha stated last month that nuclear electricity would also assist Thailand meet its target of net zero carbon emissions.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading