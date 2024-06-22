Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

(CTN News) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin used his first monthly televised address as the country’s leader to pitch proposals to legalize casinos and develop a nuclear power plant to combat illegal gambling and lower electricity bills.

Casinos would bring gambling firms under government supervision, whereas a nuclear power plant would alleviate public dissatisfaction with high energy bills due to cheaper generation costs, Srettha stated in the taped TV program.

“We have to admit that underground gambling is a serious problem and should be solved by legalising,” says Srettha. “Nuclear power will need time to educate people because most don’t want the plant in their neighbourhood.”

Economic Potential: Tax Revenue and Tourism Boost from Legalized Casinos

In March, the majority of the country’s 500-member House of Representatives supported a study by a group of MPs that recommended the establishment of legalised casinos within huge entertainment facilities to attract high-spending tourists.

According to the government, the integrated entertainment complexes are expected to produce 12 billion baht (US$327 million) in total tax revenue in their first year of operation.

Thailand’s finance ministry would bring a measure to legalize gambling outlets to the cabinet within three to four weeks, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

The ministry gathered feedback from 16 associated entities, all of which agreed that the casino complexes will promote the country’s economic growth, he told the media on June 19.

Though most forms of gambling are outlawed in Thailand, a predominantly Buddhist nation, the introduction of casinos will be consistent with the country’s recent adoption of a more liberal terrain in order to revitalize its tourism economy following the plague.

Thailand became the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis in 2022, but is now considering banning recreational use. The Senate has adopted legislation legalizing same-sex weddings, making it the first in Southeast Asia to do so.

Srettha stated last month that nuclear electricity would also assist Thailand meet its target of net zero carbon emissions.