(CTN News) – During the Paris Olympics, Thailand’s National Team jersey promotes sustainability as well as Ban Chiang

Thailand’s national team jerseys will be made from recycled plastic bottles to reflect the sustainability motto of the Paris Olympics, according to the manufacturer.

According to the manufacturer, Grand Sport Group Co Ltd, the jerseys were made using fabric spun from plastic bottles in an effort to conserve the environment during the games.

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, though events will also be held in 16 French cities and in Tahiti.

The jerseys were made in accordance with the “Be Our Spirit” theme, with patterns based on the techniques used by the Ban Chiang community in Udon Thani’s Nong Han neighborhood.

The design of the news reader is intended to promote Ban Chiang, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992 for its cultural and historical significance.

