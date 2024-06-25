Connect with us

(CTN News) – During the Paris Olympics, Thailand’s National Team jersey promotes sustainability as well as Ban Chiang

Thailand’s national team jerseys will be made from recycled plastic bottles to reflect the sustainability motto of the Paris Olympics, according to the manufacturer.

According to the manufacturer, Grand Sport Group Co Ltd, the jerseys were made using fabric spun from plastic bottles in an effort to conserve the environment during the games.

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, though events will also be held in 16 French cities and in Tahiti.

The jerseys were made in accordance with the “Be Our Spirit” theme, with patterns based on the techniques used by the Ban Chiang community in Udon Thani’s Nong Han neighborhood.

The design of the news reader is intended to promote Ban Chiang, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992 for its cultural and historical significance.

Thailand’s Olympic jerseys promote sustainability and Ban Chiang

Sustainable Jerseys for Paris Olympics

Thailand’s national team jerseys will be made from recycled plastic bottles at the upcoming Paris Olympics. This aligns with the sustainability motto of the event.

Grand Sport’s Innovative Approach

In support of the organizers’ efforts to maintain an eco-friendly environment during the games, Grand Sport Group Co Ltd, the manufacturer, has made the jerseys from spun fabric derived from recycled plastic bottles.

Paris Olympics 2024: Event Details

There will be events taking place in 16 other French cities, as well as a subsite in Tahiti, during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“Be Our Spirit” Theme

The jerseys were designed under the “Be Our Spirit” theme, which is inspired by the techniques used by the Ban Chiang community in Nong Han, a district in Udon Thani.

Promoting Ban Chiang’s Heritage

A major objective of the design is to promote Ban Chiang, a cultural and historical site recognized by UNESCO since 1992.

Sustainability and Cultural Promotion

As part of Thailand’s efforts to promote environmental responsibility as well as Thai heritage, the national team jerseys for the Paris Olympics combine sustainability and cultural promotion.

