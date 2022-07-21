Thai Meteorological Department Warns Of Heavy Rain Until This Weekend

(CTN News) – It looks like Thailand’s heavy rain will return with a vengeance this week after a short break.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rain throughout most of the country from today, July 20, to Sunday, July 24. This includes the North, Northeast, Central, East, and South.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, residents should expect stronger wind and waves. The waves in the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf will be 1-2 metres high, and more than 2 metres high during thundershowers.

Approximately 2 metres of waves could be expected in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf.

The Thai monsoon season has continued to wreak havoc on several parts of the country. Some tourists have drowned on popular beaches due to rising waves. Two tourists drowned last week on Phuket’s Kata Beach.

A British man on his honeymoon ignored red flags posted on the beach. Another tourist, a Thai, drowned while trying to save the British.

In eastern Thailand, a Spanish woman and a French man drowned the week before. On the island of Koh Chang, the two went swimming off Lonely Beach.

The monsoon weather has also caused floods in many parts of Thailand, causing chaos.

