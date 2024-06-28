Thai Delegation Visits Malaysia to Discuss Economic Development, Tourism, and Worker Welfare

(CTN News) — A Thai group visited Malaysia to discuss ways to improve collaboration on various problems, including economic development, tourism, and the welfare of Thai workers in Malaysia.

The Thai House Speaker, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, led the group to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s office in Putrajaya for a courtesy call.

The Thai House Speaker, usually known as “Wan Noor,” said the visit was well received. He stated that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will soon meet with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Thailand’s southern border districts to discuss opening the Yala-Kedah border post to stimulate economic and tourism growth.

Wan Noor also recommended that the Malaysian Prime Minister aid Thai workers in Malaysia, particularly those working illegally. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that measures would be taken to assist them.

In conversations with the Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs, a commitment was made to support and assist Thai workers and to consider opening an additional border checkpoint.

Wan Noor also discussed agricultural technology exchange with the Malaysian Ministry of Agriculture, emphasizing Thailand and Malaysia’s strong relationship as ASEAN founding members with close linkages between their peoples.

The Dynamic Relationship Between Thailand and Malaysia

Thailand and Malaysia have centuries-long commercial and cultural connections that predate modern nation-states. Historical records show traders from the ancient kingdom of Siam (modern-day Thailand) and the Malay nations traded extensively, exchanging items such as spices, textiles, and precious metals.

Colonial Era Influences

The colonial era caused considerable changes in the region. While Thailand maintained its sovereignty, Malaysia was colonized by the British. Despite their differing colonial backgrounds, both countries encountered similar obstacles and possibilities, laying the framework for future collaboration.

Post-independence developments

Following Malaysia’s independence in 1957 and Thailand’s continued modernization efforts, the two countries embarked on a voyage of mutual growth. Establishing official diplomatic connections paved the way for various coordinated political, economic, and social welfare efforts.