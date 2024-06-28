Thai Automotive Industry’s Need for Evolution is Highlighted in the ILO Report

(CTN News) – The Thai automotive industry must modernize by integrating new talents and implementing good business practices.

Key takeaways

According to a recent ILO assessment, Thailand’s automotive sector must evolve to meet new skill needs.

assessment, Thailand’s automotive sector must evolve to meet new skill needs. The research topic is “Navigating transformational changes and transitions: The skills development and employment landscape in Thailand’s automotive manufacturing sector.”

The paper also emphasizes the need for constant learning and flexibility to facilitate a more digital and automated production environment.

Recent research by the International Labour Organization (ILO) demonstrates the urgent need for Thailand’s automotive sector to adjust to the changing employment environment.

The report “Navigating Transformational Changes and Transitions: The Skills Development and Employment Landscape in the Thai Automotive Manufacturing Sector” reveals a significant gap between current workforce skills and the demands of an industry increasingly focused on sustainability and technology.

As the ASEAN region’s projected center for electric car production, Thailand must meet the rising need for digital skills and green technology competence. Key sectors, including battery manufacturing and vehicle automation software, are vital to the industry’s future competitiveness.

The ILO study emphasizes the importance of responsible corporate behavior and advocates for its incorporation into daily operations and training programs. This method guarantees that all employees, including the 10% of migrant workers, understand and use these principles, avoiding gaps in rights protection and access to decent employment.

How might new skill requirements help the Thai automotive sector evolve?

The Thai automotive sector is entering a revolutionary period characterized by the growth of electric cars (EVs) and sustainable practices. This industry’s growth depends on two critical factors: acquiring new skills and implementing ethical business practices.

��� ️ Developing skills and promoting responsible business practices The ILO’s research underlines the need for the Thai automotive sector to focus on skill development and embrace ethical business practices. This involves investing in worker training programs, encouraging gender equality, and providing safe and healthy working environments.

Adapting to transformational changes. The research also emphasizes the sector’s significance in adjusting to transformative shifts like electric car adoption and automation. This will require investing in new technology and upskilling the workforce.

Global Competitiveness The paper emphasizes the importance of the Thai automobile industry’s worldwide competitiveness. This may be accomplished via increased production, innovation, and sustainability.

The transition to EVs and modern automotive technologies needs a workforce knowledgeable in digital literacy, software development, and battery science. To stay competitive, Thailand must create a talent pool capable of navigating the intricacies of AI-powered automation and the Internet of Things (IoT), which are becoming more important in contemporary car manufacture and maintenance.

Training programs must be reformed to concentrate on these areas, with a preference for practical, hands-on experience. Partnerships between educational institutions and industry leaders may help bridge the gap and ensure the curriculum is relevant to real-world applications. Furthermore, creating a culture of continual learning and upskilling will allow existing workers to adapt to new responsibilities and challenges, keeping the workforce adaptable and forward-thinking.

As the Thai automotive sector moves toward 2024, integrating new talents and ethical business practices will drive its progress. By accepting these changes, the industry can maintain its position as a leader in the global automobile market, establishing a standard for innovation and sustainability.