Taylor Kinney Is Taking a Break From Chicago Fire

(CTN News) – It has been announced that Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” will be leaving the series at the end of this season.

It has been confirmed to Variety by a source close to production that the actor is currently on a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.

Since Dick Wolf debuted in 2012, Taylor Kinney has been the leading character in the series.

Along with his appearances on the firefighter series, he has also appeared on all of the spin-offs, including the short-lived “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.”, and the short-lived “Taylor Kinney Chicago Justice.”

In the past few years, there have been many changes in the “One Chicago” universe – especially on “Chicago Fire.” After 200 episodes, Jesse Spencer left the show in 2021, but returned briefly for a cameo in the Season 10 finale, in which Taylor Kinney Severide married Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo).

It has been announced that the showrunner for all 11 seasons of “Chicago Fire” and CBS’ “FBI: International,” Derek Haas, will be departing Wolf Entertainment at the end of Season 11.

Despite the fact that I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows,

I am entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of their current seasons,”

Haas told Variety in a statement back in November. Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski taught me everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the right cast, crews, and staff, and as painful as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to creating a brand that I can call my own in the entertainment industry.

In addition to that, “Chicago P.D.” is still reeling from the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer from the show that was announced earlier this year.

In an episode that aired in October, after appearing on the police drama for more than a decade, he made his final appearance on the show.

During that episode, Taylor Kinney his character was a member of an Army team that was hunting down the Cartel in Bolivia for eight weeks as part of an Army operation.

Taylor Kinney informed his wife Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) via a phone call in the most recent episode that he would be extending his stay with them for a period of time.

There have been many changes this season on “Chicago Med” as well, with Guy Lockard, Sarah Rafferty, and Asjha Cooper all leaving the show.

It was reported that Yaya DaCosta rejoined the show briefly in a recurring role before leaving again midway through the season along with Brian Tee who was also a series regular.

