Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tamron Announced First Fast Zoom Lens For Nikon Z

Tamron has announced that the company is currently working on Nikon’s first proprietary Z lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Tamron: First lens for Nikon Z

Great news for all owners of a mirrorless system camera from Nikon: Tamron officially announced today that they are currently working on their first Z lens. The development of the camera 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RDX for Nikon Z was announced in a press release, and the lens should be available from autumn 2022.

According to Tamron 2875, the “world’s lightest and most compact telephoto zoom lens for mirrorless full-frame cameras” has existed in a version for Sony E-Mount since 2020, so this is not a completely new development.

Instead, they seem to want to launch the already existing 70-300mm in a version for Nikon Z. The 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 for Sony E-Mount currently costs around 480 euros and weighs 545 grams.

Tamron

Next step in the collaboration

It doesn’t matter whether a Nikon photographer likes the upcoming Tamron 70-300mm or not, the news that they are now developing Nikon Z lenses under its own name is good.

There was already a collaboration between Nikon and Tamron and this gave Nikon users the first Tamron lens for Nikon Z in 2021, but in a rebranded version with the Nikon logo and a correspondingly higher price.

The fact that they are now also developing their own lenses for the Nikon Z seems to be the next step in the cooperation between the two companies.

Third-Party Lenses: Current Discussions

In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion on the internet about the fact that Canon seems to have been actively asking third-party manufacturers of RF lenses to withdraw their RF products or at least certain RF lenses from the market ( we reported ). Patent infringements may play a role here.

The news that Tamron camera lenses are now developing or “may” develop its own lenses for the Nikon Z fits this topic perfectly. It is possible that Tamron and Nikon deliberately chose the timing of the initially very short and concise press release and thus reacted to the current discussions.

Related CTN News:

What Exactly Can a Camera Cage Do? 3 Minutes to Let You Know

Basic Home Security Camera Installation
