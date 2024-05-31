Taiwan Accuses Chinese Firms of Illegal Operations and Talent Poaching

(CTN News) – Taiwanese law enforcement has intensified efforts to curb alleged illegal activities by Chinese technology firms operating on the island, accusing suppliers to Apple Inc. and a U.S.-sanctioned company of breaching local laws.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau of Taiwan named Luxshare Precision Industry and Zhejiang Dahua Technology among eight Chinese companies “illegally engaging in the poaching of our high-tech talents.”

Luxshare, a key supplier to Apple, and Dahua, a video surveillance equipment maker, were singled out for setting up operations and attempting to evade scrutiny, according to the bureau.

Luxshare, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the accusations. Zhejiang Dahua, previously blacklisted by the United States, similarly did not provide immediate comment.

The bureau’s investigation revealed that Zhejiang Dahua had established “two private locations” in Taiwan and had disguised its employees’ affiliations to avoid detection. The details provided by the bureau did not specify the nature of Luxshare’s activities in Taiwan, beyond the allegations of talent poaching.

Taiwan’s Response to Chinese Tech Firms:

Taiwan, home to major semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, perceives China’s efforts to recruit its high-tech workers as a direct threat to its technological expertise. This sentiment has been amplified amid It’s dominance in the global semiconductor industry.

“The facilitators of relevant mainland China companies in Taiwan should not be under any illusions and challenge the determination to enforce the law,” the Investigation Bureau stated in response to the findings. It added that it would “resolutely crack down on illegal business operations and the poaching of talent.”

This announcement follows a recent sweep by Taiwanese authorities of suspected illegal operations by Chinese tech firms, underscoring ongoing tensions in cross-strait relations.

In 2022, Luxshare was accused by Taiwanese prosecutors of stealing commercial secrets from local competitor Catcher Technology and poaching its workforce to gain contracts from Apple. Fourteen individuals were charged in connection with that case.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has not commented on the latest accusations.