Connect with us

News

Taiwan Accuses Chinese Firms of Illegal Operations and Talent Poaching
Advertisement

News

Thailand To Hosts ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement Negotiations In Bangkok

News News Asia

Chinese Cyber Crime King Pin Who Stole Billions Arrested in Singapore

News

Apple's iPhone Sales Surge in China Amid Aggressive Price Cuts

News

Spanish Resort Towns are Cracking Down on Badly Behaved Bachelor and Bachelorette Partygoers

News

Spain's Congress Approves Contentious Catalan Amnesty Law

News

China to Invest $845 Million in Next-Generation EV Battery Technology

News

South Korea Aims for 70% Carbon-Free Power by 2038

News

Saudi Arabia Initiates $13.1 Billion Aramco Stake Sale to Fund Economic Diversification

News

PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan Launches 2nd Communication Satellite Into Orbit

News

Escaped 2-Year-Old Kangaroo from Chiang Mai Zoo Found Dead

News

Man Recounts Being 'Eaten Alive' By Great White Shark, Stuck in Its Throat

News

African Gold Worth Tens of Billions Smuggled to UAE Annually: Report

News

Indonesian Groom Shocked to Discover Bride is a Man After 12 Days After The Wedding

News

Supreme Court Gives Bank Of America Escrow Dispute a Second Chance

News

Iran Begins Registration of Presidential Candidates After Ebrahim Raisi's Death

News

Prosecutors Claim Actor Nick Pasqual Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend Several Times

News

EASA to Announce Decision On PIA's European Flight Operations Revival Today

News

Colombia Bans Bullfighting as Congress Passes Landmark Legislatiob

News

Qatar Airways Named "Airline of the Year" For 2024 - AirlineRatings.com

News

Taiwan Accuses Chinese Firms of Illegal Operations and Talent Poaching

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

4 hours ago

on

Taiwan

(CTN News) – Taiwanese law enforcement has intensified efforts to curb alleged illegal activities by Chinese technology firms operating on the island, accusing suppliers to Apple Inc. and a U.S.-sanctioned company of breaching local laws.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau of Taiwan named Luxshare Precision Industry and Zhejiang Dahua Technology among eight Chinese companies “illegally engaging in the poaching of our high-tech talents.”

Luxshare, a key supplier to Apple, and Dahua, a video surveillance equipment maker, were singled out for setting up operations and attempting to evade scrutiny, according to the bureau.

Luxshare, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the accusations. Zhejiang Dahua, previously blacklisted by the United States, similarly did not provide immediate comment.

The bureau’s investigation revealed that Zhejiang Dahua had established “two private locations” in Taiwan and had disguised its employees’ affiliations to avoid detection. The details provided by the bureau did not specify the nature of Luxshare’s activities in Taiwan, beyond the allegations of talent poaching.

Taiwan’s Response to Chinese Tech Firms:

Taiwan, home to major semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, perceives China’s efforts to recruit its high-tech workers as a direct threat to its technological expertise. This sentiment has been amplified amid It’s dominance in the global semiconductor industry.

“The facilitators of relevant mainland China companies in Taiwan should not be under any illusions and challenge the determination to enforce the law,” the Investigation Bureau stated in response to the findings. It added that it would “resolutely crack down on illegal business operations and the poaching of talent.”

This announcement follows a recent sweep by Taiwanese authorities of suspected illegal operations by Chinese tech firms, underscoring ongoing tensions in cross-strait relations.

In 2022, Luxshare was accused by Taiwanese prosecutors of stealing commercial secrets from local competitor Catcher Technology and poaching its workforce to gain contracts from Apple. Fourteen individuals were charged in connection with that case.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has not commented on the latest accusations.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies