Supreme Court Upholds Biden Administration in Social Media Free Speech Battle

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in a fight with Republican-led states over the federal government’s authority to combat disputed social media remarks on COVID-19 and election security.

By a 6-3 majority, the justices overturned lower-court decisions that benefited Louisiana, Missouri, and other parties in their claims that Democratic administration officials used social media platforms to unconstitutionally silence conservative voices.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court, stating that the states and other parties lacked the legal right or standing to suit. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Biden Administration Prevails in Social Media Free Speech Case

The decision should not have an impact on regular social media users or their posts.

The case is one of several before the court this term involving social media corporations and free expression. In February, the court heard arguments on Republican-passed laws in Florida and Texas that ban large social media companies from removing posts based on their opinions. In March, the court established guidelines for when public officials can ban their social media followers.

The states said that White House communications workers, the surgeon general, the FBI, and the US cybersecurity agency were among those who used “unrelenting pressure” to force changes in online postings on social media sites.

During arguments in March, the justices appeared to be suspicious of those claims, and many expressed concern that a finding in favor of the states would disrupt frequent contacts between government officials and platforms.

The Biden administration emphasized such concerns by stating that the government would lose the capacity to interact with social media corporations about antisemitic and anti-Muslim posts, as well as matters of national security, public health, and election integrity.

However, the justices’ ruling on Wednesday did not address the substance of the states’ arguments or the administration’s response.

“We begin — and end — with standing,” Barrett stated. “At this point, neither the individual nor the state plaintiffs have demonstrated standing to seek an injunction against any defendant. As a result, we lack jurisdiction to resolve the matter on its merits.”

In dissent, Alito argued that the states had adequately proven their right to suit. “For months, high-ranking government officials exerted relentless pressure on Facebook to limit Americans’ free expression.

I respectfully dissent because the court unjustifiably refuses to address this substantial threat to the First Amendment,” he wrote on behalf of the three justices in the minority.

The Supreme Court had already acted to put lower-court verdicts on hold. Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas would have allowed the prohibitions on government connections with the platforms to take effect.

Free speech activists had urged the court to use the case to make a clear distinction between the government’s permissible use of the bully pulpit and coercive threats to free expression.

A panel of three justices from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans previously determined that the Biden administration had most likely imposed unlawful pressure on media platforms.

The appeal panel said that officials cannot try to “coerce or significantly encourage” modifications in online information. The panel had earlier restricted a broader order from a federal judge, who sought to include even more government personnel and prevent the mere encouraging of content alterations.

The decision was the sixth this term in which the court overturned rulings from the 5th Circuit, one of the country’s most conservative appellate courts. Last Monday, the court overruled a 5th Circuit panel and upheld a gun ban intended at safeguarding victims of domestic violence.

Earlier in June, the court found unanimously that anti-abortion doctors lacked standing to challenge Food and medication Administration decisions to expand access to the abortion medication mifepristone.