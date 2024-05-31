Spanish Resort Towns are Cracking Down on Badly Behaved Bachelor and Bachelorette Partygoers

(CTN News) – Unruly bachelor and bachelorette parties in a Spanish Resort vacation town may result in significant fines.

The authorities in the town of Platja d’Aro, on Spain’s Costa Brava and about 60 miles northeast of Barcelona, have imposed fines on anyone who dares to go out in public wearing genital-themed costumes or carrying sex toys.

Individuals might face a $811 (€750) punishment for “walking or standing on a street or public space without clothing, or only in underwear, or for wearing clothing or accessories that represent human genitals, or with sexually explicit dolls,” a city hall spokesperson told CNN Thursday.

Higher charges of up to $1,620 (€1,500) could be imposed for antisocial activity that causes more disruption. The specific nature of these violations is unknown.

According to the spokeswoman, the new rules also restrict shirtless or bikini-wearing in urban places away from the beach. They will go into effect toward the end of June.

Higher Penalties for Severe Offenses in Spanish Resorts

Platja d’Aro has a population of 12,500, but during summer weekends, it can draw up to 150,000 tourists daily.

This Monday, the town council approved the additional fines and announced plans to hire more police officers to enforce them. Police will issue a penalty, but alleged offenders may appeal and are not required to pay, according to a city hall spokeswoman.

During a news conference earlier this week, the city’s police chief mentioned a recent celebration in which the groom was taped to a lamppost while his buddies played loud music and sang late into the night, according to a spokesperson. This caused irritation among surrounding residents.

“These types of activities aren’t exclusive to Platja d’Aro. “Each town should decide how to change this situation,” the official continued.

The town’s 48-member police force will gain 12 officers during the six-month peak tourist season, including many spring and early summer weddings and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

According to the spokeswoman, bad-behaving guests come from all across Spain and beyond, and the town’s permanent population represent 80 different nationalities.

City Hall intends to enlist the assistance of proprietors of local hotels, tourist lodgings, pubs, and restaurants in the campaign to improve cooperation with tourists in the town.

Spain is seeing an increase in protests related to over-tourism. Demonstrators have threatened to close Mallorca Airport this summer in an effort to reduce mass tourism, while restrictions to restrict public drinking and party boats have been implemented throughout the Balearic Islands.