Connect with us

News

Spain's Congress Approves Contentious Catalan Amnesty Law
Advertisement

News

China to Invest $845 Million in Next-Generation EV Battery Technology

News

PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan Launches 2nd Communication Satellite Into Orbit

News

Escaped 2-Year-Old Kangaroo from Chiang Mai Zoo Found Dead

News

Man Recounts Being 'Eaten Alive' By Great White Shark, Stuck in Its Throat

News

African Gold Worth Tens of Billions Smuggled to UAE Annually: Report

News

Indonesian Groom Shocked to Discover Bride is a Man After 12 Days After The Wedding

News

Supreme Court Gives Bank Of America Escrow Dispute a Second Chance

News

Iran Begins Registration of Presidential Candidates After Ebrahim Raisi's Death

News

Prosecutors Claim Actor Nick Pasqual Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend Several Times

News

EASA to Announce Decision On PIA's European Flight Operations Revival Today

News

Colombia Bans Bullfighting as Congress Passes Landmark Legislatiob

News

Qatar Airways Named "Airline of the Year" For 2024 - AirlineRatings.com

News

China Ends Import Ban on Australian Beef Producers

News

3 Black Men Sue American Airlines for Alleged Racial Discrimination

News

Samsung Faces First-Ever Strike Threat in History As Union Demands Grow

News

Iceland's Southwest Volcano Erupts for Fifth Time In 6 Months

News

Google Doodle Celebrates Croatia's 33rd Statehood Day

News

Pakistani Immigration To The UK Surged To 83,000 In 2023: Report

News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Forecasts Significant Increase in Land and Building Tax Revenue

News

Spain’s Congress Approves Contentious Catalan Amnesty Law

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Spain

(CTN News) – Spain’s Congress has passed a highly contentious amnesty law that seeks to withdraw legal action against Catalan nationalists involved in separatist activities.

The law, which has been the subject of intense debate, narrowly passed its final parliamentary hurdle on [date], paving the way for its implementation.

The law, presented by the Socialist Party (PSOE) led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, received the backing of 177 lawmakers in favor and 172 against.

It has spent six months in parliament before gaining approval in a preliminary vote in March and subsequently facing deliberation in the Senate, where the opposition-controlled chamber delayed its passage but was unable to block it.

Once published in the official gazette, judges will have a two-month window to apply the law, which is expected to benefit nearly 400 Catalan nationalists facing legal action since November 2011.

This includes those involved in the organization of the illegal 2017 independence referendum and police facing prosecution for actions during the referendum.

The most prominent beneficiary of the law is Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia, who fled to Belgium following the failed independence bid and has evaded extradition ever since.

Spain Political Repercussions of the Catalan Amnesty Law

His return to Spain for an investiture vote in June is anticipated, despite lacking sufficient parliamentary support.

“This is not clemency, it is a necessary redress. Today we have won a battle, but the conflict isn’t over,” stated Miriam Nogueras of the Together for Catalonia (JxCat) party, highlighting the ongoing political tensions.

The PSOE and their coalition partner, Sumar, supported the law, alongside JxCat, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV, BNG, and Podemos. In contrast, the conservative People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox opposed it, criticizing the law as preferential treatment for Catalans.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, condemned the amnesty as “political corruption,” while Artemi Rallo of the PSOE argued that the law had “normalized politics in Catalonia,” referencing a government pardon of nine jailed independence leaders in 2022.

The passing of the law signifies a significant step in the ongoing debate over Catalan independence and is likely to have lasting implications for Spain’s political landscape.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies