Spain’s Congress Approves Contentious Catalan Amnesty Law

(CTN News) – Spain’s Congress has passed a highly contentious amnesty law that seeks to withdraw legal action against Catalan nationalists involved in separatist activities.

The law, which has been the subject of intense debate, narrowly passed its final parliamentary hurdle on [date], paving the way for its implementation.

The law, presented by the Socialist Party (PSOE) led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, received the backing of 177 lawmakers in favor and 172 against.

It has spent six months in parliament before gaining approval in a preliminary vote in March and subsequently facing deliberation in the Senate, where the opposition-controlled chamber delayed its passage but was unable to block it.

Once published in the official gazette, judges will have a two-month window to apply the law, which is expected to benefit nearly 400 Catalan nationalists facing legal action since November 2011.

This includes those involved in the organization of the illegal 2017 independence referendum and police facing prosecution for actions during the referendum.

The most prominent beneficiary of the law is Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia, who fled to Belgium following the failed independence bid and has evaded extradition ever since.

Spain Political Repercussions of the Catalan Amnesty Law

His return to Spain for an investiture vote in June is anticipated, despite lacking sufficient parliamentary support.

“This is not clemency, it is a necessary redress. Today we have won a battle, but the conflict isn’t over,” stated Miriam Nogueras of the Together for Catalonia (JxCat) party, highlighting the ongoing political tensions.

The PSOE and their coalition partner, Sumar, supported the law, alongside JxCat, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV, BNG, and Podemos. In contrast, the conservative People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox opposed it, criticizing the law as preferential treatment for Catalans.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, condemned the amnesty as “political corruption,” while Artemi Rallo of the PSOE argued that the law had “normalized politics in Catalonia,” referencing a government pardon of nine jailed independence leaders in 2022.

The passing of the law signifies a significant step in the ongoing debate over Catalan independence and is likely to have lasting implications for Spain’s political landscape.