Soft Producer Inflation Data And Chip Strength Lift Nasdaq, S&P 500
valiantsin suprunovich, iStock/Getty Images Plus

(CTN News) – On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Inflation Nasdaq indexes were hovering near record highs, as a result of a surge in chip stocks and the rekindling of expectations of interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve due to lower-than-expected producer inflation figures.

The stock of Broadcom increased 14.3%, reaching a new all-time high, following the announcement that the chipmaker has increased its projection for semiconductor income used in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Furthermore, it disclosed a forward stock split of ten for one.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index reached an all-time high of 1.5% as a result of a 3.3% increase in NVIDIA, the leader in artificial intelligence processors.

In May, the producer pricing index (PPI) in the United States experienced an unexpected decrease of 0.2% month-on-month, according to a report from the Labor Department. This was in stark contrast to the 0.1% increase that economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted.

Separately, the number of individuals in the United States who submitted new applications for unemployment benefits reached a level that had not been observed in ten months last week.

Market participants increased their projections on a September start to rate decreases to approximately 68%, up from 60% prior to the data’s release, as indicated by the FedWatch tool compiled by the CME. This occurred despite the fact that policymakers had only anticipated one rate reduction for the year.

Powell acknowledged progress despite inflation pressures.

Inflation as the consumer inflation data released on Wednesday was lower than anticipated. Investors experienced optimistic sentiment due to both of these variables.

“PPI was a respectable figure…” “It is indicative of the Federal Reserve’s assertion that inflation has begun to moderate; however, additional indications of moderation are required,” stated Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. Nevertheless, we are making progress in the correct direction, which suggests that there is a possibility of a decrease in interest rates, most likely beginning in September.

UBS Global Research has announced that it now expects the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in December, as opposed to September. Conversely, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley continue to predict that the initial reduction will take place in September.

Furthermore, a panel will be moderated by John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve System of New York, at a later time in the day. The stock price increase was further exacerbated by the continuation of the downward trend in benchmark Treasury yields from the previous session.

The S&P 500 was up 10.28 points, or 0.19%, at 5,431.31 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 127.58 points, or 0.72%, at 17,736.02 at 9:46 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 215.20 points, or 0.56%, at 38,497.01 at the same time.

Sectoral gains were achieved due to a 1.6% increase in the technology sector.

Despite inflation, the energy industry suffered the most substantial declines.

There were still concerns about the economy’s premature slowdown, despite the optimism, as the blue-chip Dow Jones and an indicator of economically sensitive small-cap companies both plummeted by 0.4%.

Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla’s shareholders were voting to approve his $56 billion compensation package and to relocate the electric vehicle manufacturer’s legal residence and headquarters to Texas resulted in a 5.9% increase in Tesla’s stock price.

Apple is currently trading at all-time highs, having surpassed Microsoft earlier in the week to become the most valuable business in the world. The company experienced a 1.5% increase.

Virgin Galactic’s stock price experienced an 8.4% decline the day following the announcement of a one-for-20 reverse stock split.

The ratio of diminishing issues to advancing items on the New York Stock Exchange was 1.49 to 1. Declining issues outnumbered advancing issues on the Nasdaq-100, as evidenced by a ratio of 1.30 to 1. The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 35 new lows during the same time frame.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

