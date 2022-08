Senator Kyrsten Sinema Says She Will ‘Move Forward’ On The Economic Bill, Elevating Biden’s Agenda To Senate Consideration

(CTN News) – Democrat Kyrsten Sinema said she would “move forward” on Democrats’ ambitious economic package after party leaders agreed to change tax proposals at her request.

These changes have been the culmination of years of intensive negotiations.

With Sinema’s support, Democrats are likely to have 50 votes in their caucus by week’s end to pass the bill. Next week, it will go to the House for final approval

This bill, named the Inflation Reduction Act , is scaled down from Biden’s initial Build Back Better package. However, it represents one of the largest investments in energy and climate programs in US history.

It also extends expiring health insurance subsidies for three years, and gives Medicare pricing power for the first time. In order to pay for it, the legislation would impose new taxes.

Democratic lawmakers still face a major hurdle: Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will need to decide if the provisions in the bill meet strict rules to allow the legislation to pass filibuster-proof.

Kyrsten Sinema indicated she was ready to vote to proceed after days of discussions with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I will move forward after the Parliamentarian reviews the bill,” she said after more than a week of silence.