Pattaya Bar Security Officer Slaps the Indian Visitor

In the early hours of today morning, a group of Indian visitors filed a complaint with Pattaya Police after a bar-restaurant security guard beat one of them and accused them of defrauding the establishment.

The Pattaya Tourist Police invited Indian tourists to the Pattaya Police Station at 1 a.m. today, December 30, to offer more information about the incident. The event occurred at a pub on Pattaya Beach, according to the foreigners.

One of the bar security officers insulted them.

One visitor stated that they were there for the first time, but one of the bar security officers insulted them and accused the party of previously eating and drinking at the establishment before fleeing and failing to pay the bill.

The guard also stated that the pub had security footage of them robbing the establishment. The visitors protested the guard’s charges, but he was unconvinced and slapped one of them across the face.

The Indian visitors claimed that it was their first day in Thailand and planned to celebrate the new year by attending the Pattaya countdown event. They also expressed dissatisfaction with the guard’s demeanor and his assault on one of them.

Cops questioned the security guy at the bar about the incident

The cops questioned the security guy at the bar about the incident. He admits to slapping the visitor but claims it was a misunderstanding. He said he was a little tipsy when he spoke with the tourists, which caused the conversation to go wrong. The guard apologized to the Indian tourists and agreed to pay a fee for assaulting someone else.

The amount of the fine has not been disclosed, but under Section 295 of the Criminal Law, anyone who commits an offense against another person both physically and mentally faces up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Related CTN News:

Why are Blood Vessels Flowing From his Hands?