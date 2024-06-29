SCOTUS Strikes down Chevron doctrine, restricting Federal Agencies’ Authority

(CTN News) – Regulatory bodies like the Chevron Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services should be able to issue regulations without facing legal challenges as a result of Chevron’s nullification.

Chevron intended to ensure that in cases where disagreements arose from confusing legislation, judges would yield to subject matter experts employed by federal government agencies. Now that the Chevron ruling has been overturned, the courts will make the final choices.

Justice Elena Kagan said she disagreed with the court’s judgment and saw it as an attempt by the legal system to seize more authority. Justice Kagan expressed her disapproval of the ruling.

“The United States Congress is perfectly aware that it is unable to create comprehensive regulatory statutes and does not create them either. It understands that these kinds of statutes will inevitably include gaps that need to be filled by another actor and ambiguities that need to be handled by another participant.

Chevron knows these gaps and uncertainties need to be fixed.

“In addition, it would typically prefer that actor to be the responsible agency rather than a court,” said Kagan in her remarks. In the last few years, this Court has far too often taken upon itself the power of decision-making that Congress has granted to executive branch agencies.

Several justices joined Kagan in her dissenting opinion, including Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. On the other hand, the majority of justices, including Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, voted in agreement with Roberts. They were also among the judges who offered the view that was considered majority.

The contentious decision rendered by the court sets a higher standard for healthcare authorities during a period in which they are enacting laws with complex terminology. Moreover, it provides industry participants with the option to sue if they are unhappy with how an agency has interpreted the Act.

Kelly Cleary, an attorney with the Washington, District of Columbia-based law firm Akin, states that regulators will need to be more prepared in order to be able to defend their interpretations.

For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was sued in 2020 by the American Hospital Association over rules requiring hospitals to reveal their routine operation costs. The requirement for these charges to be disclosed prompted the move. In that particular case, both a lower court and an appeal rejected the strong hospital lobby’s arguments. The judges determined that the interpretation of the law that supported the limitations imposed by the Department of Health and Human Services was reasonable after taking the Chevron decision into account.

Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority judgment stated that the decision did not call into question earlier decisions that relied on Chevron. Chief Justice Roberts made a reference to this in his opinion. Nevertheless, given the facts and the verdict made today, Cleary stated in an email that “that case would have come out very differently”.

According to Cristina Rodriguez, a senior counsel at the Florida law firm Wolfe Pincavage, the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling makes it much harder for the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to deal with issues that are changing quickly, like the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector.

Moreover, it might cause instability in programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which are intricate and require regular regulatory changes to function properly. Medicare and Medicaid, for instance, are Chevron intricate programs.

A group of healthcare organizations released a statement on Friday that said, “We anticipate that today’s ruling will cause Chevron significant disruption to publicly funded health insurance programs, to the stability of this country’s healthcare and food and drug review systems, and to the health and well-being of the patients and consumers we serve.”

The announcement was made in reaction to the ruling that was made on Thursday. The statement that was released mentioned several organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Cancer Society.

