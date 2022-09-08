Connect with us

School Teacher Accused of Molesting 22 Children
School Teacher Accused of Molesting 22 Children

Published

51 mins ago

on

School Teacher Accused of Molesting 22 Children

A high school teacher in northeastern Thailand has been accused of sexually molesting 22 students, most of whom attended the high school where taught. The high school teacher also posted videos of the lewd acts on social media.

The Thailand Internet Crime Against Children (TICAC) unit under Provincial Police Region 3 has been investigating four cases of sexual assault and human trafficking, according to assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn.
Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn drew particular attention to two TICAC cases.

In the first case, TICAC received information from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, through the United States Department of Homeland Security, regarding a social media account known as “Learning Thai language with Khru Art” that had uploaded pornographic images.

In response to the information, Nantaphan Chanaphai, a teacher at the school in Nakhon Ratchasima, was arrested.

During a search of his home, police allegedly found tens of thousands of pornographic video clips on mobile phones and desktop computers. There were 639 images of children allegedly being abused by the teacher while he was recording it on his phone.

school teacher

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn at Provincial Police Region 3 in Nakhon Ratchasima for the press conference

Victims of the School teacher were from the his school

In total, 22 children were reported to have been victims of molestation, according to Pol Lt Gen Surachate.

Another case involves Baramee Thongthip, 22, who was arrested after a woman reported him to police.

It was reported by the mother that the student had enticed her 15-year-old son to have intercourse with him, recorded it, and then posted the video online.

When the police arrested him, they found his mobile phone was full of pornographic material, including 49 pictures and 112 videos. Several clips involved the complainant’s son, who is 15 years old.

Mr. Baramee admitted to posting messages on the Internet inviting people to have sex with him. Using a mobile phone, he recorded their sexual activities and posted them online for a select group of about 1,500 people.

To become a member, you need to pay 200-250 baht.

A bank account belonging to the accused was examined by the police and it was discovered that about a million baht had been transferred through it.

Source: Bangkok Post

