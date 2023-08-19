Connect with us

Russia Bans British Nationals and Journalists in Retaliation for UK Sanctions
(CTN News) – Russia has banned 54 British nationals, including prominent figures like Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan, as well as several journalists from renowned outlets such as the BBC, the Daily Telegraph, and the Guardian.

The move comes as a response to UK sanctions imposed on Russian citizens. The Russian foreign ministry cited London’s “hostile anti-Russian course” for this action.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was targeted for her role in advocating for the international sports isolation of Russia, while Minister of State for Defence Annabel Goldie was implicated in facilitating arms supply to Ukraine. Additionally, the ban includes several journalists from major British media outlets.

The ban marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two countries. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting children from Ukraine, an allegation Moscow denies. This action prompted ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan to emphasize that children should not be treated as the spoils of war.

The Russian foreign ministry intends to expand its “stop list,” indicating that further individuals could be added to the ban. Russia had previously barred British journalists, defense figures, and elected MPs, including notable BBC personnel.

The imposition of these bans is part of a wider geopolitical context. The UK and other Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

These sanctions included prohibitions on the import of goods such as diamonds, oil, and gas from Russia. Recently, the British government unveiled a significant action to curtail Russia’s access to foreign military supplies.

The ongoing conflict has imposed sanctions on over 1,000 Russian businesses and individuals by various countries, including the US, EU, and UK.

As the diplomatic dispute unfolds, media outlets like the BBC have pledged to continue reporting independently and impartially. The bans on British nationals and journalists signify a deepening of the tensions between Russia and the UK, with potential repercussions for the wider international arena.
