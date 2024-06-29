Roof Collapses at Delhi’s Airport Terminal months after Modi’s inauguration.

(CTN News) – One person died after the roof of a terminal building at the international airport in New Delhi partially collapsed due to the intense rains that fell during the early hours of Friday morning, according to rescuers. This happened several months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s restoration project was finished.

There were pictures of cars being crushed under enormous steel girders at the airport’s Terminal 1 departure plaza that were posted online. This was just one of many initiatives that Modi formally started on his own initiative in March, all aimed at preparing the nation for the upcoming general election in March.

The only aircraft that take off from this terminal are those that are domestically operated, and all of the scheduled flights have been canceled until early afternoon, according to airport officials.

In a statement posted online, they said that “a portion of the canopy collapsed around 5 am due to heavy rain that has been falling since early this morning.” “The heavy rain has been falling since early this morning.”

Emergency personnel are working feverishly to ensure that anybody affected by the incident receive all the medical attention and support they need.

The additional information that was supplied stressed that all other terminals, including arrivals at Terminal 1, were running on a regular basis.

It has been reported that eight people have been injured and one person has died at this location. According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, rescue efforts have been completed. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

Modi claims that infrastructure development has been a top priority.

The Delhi airport is one of the nation’s most famous projects.

Which bears the name of his predecessor, Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated. Notwithstanding this, concerns remain regarding the national Airport building codes and safety regulations. The previous year, the road tunnel that the workmen were constructing in Uttarakhand collapsed, trapping over forty of them. Before they were saved, they were stranded in the tunnel for around two weeks.

Construction workers in the northeastern province of Mizoram lost their lives when a railway bridge they were building over a ravine collapsed, killing at least eighteen. The state of Mizoram was where the ravine was situated.

While he was at the scene, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Minister of Civil Aviation, told the press, “We are treating this situation seriously… To be clear, the building that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated is located on the other side, and the building that collapsed here is an older structure that was just put into service in 2009.

Even though Prime Minister Modi took office several years after the tragedy on Friday, the opposition leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction of the Prime Minister.

According to a Congress party spokeswoman, Rahul Gandhi’s organisation surprised everyone and cost the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party its overall majority in parliament, forcing it to create a coalition with allies. Gandhi, she claimed, had gone on a “inauguration spree” in the days before the polls.

The following query was posted by Priyanka Gandhi, the sister of Mahatma Gandhi and a prominent member of the Congress party: “Will the Chief Inauguration Minister take responsibility for this poor construction work and this corrupt model?” One of the leading figures in the Congress party is Priyanka Gandhi.

Another project that Modi inaugurated, the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh, is said to have had a portion of its roof collapse on Friday as well. Madhya Pradesh is home to the Jabalpur airport. Nonetheless, there were no reports of any injuries sustained during the event.

Delhi, an Indian metropolis, has been experiencing intense rains over the past few days as the yearly monsoon has finally made its way to the city. This is a pleasant relief after an extended period of heatwaves and unusually high temperatures.

The rain that has arrived has brought the city to a full standstill. Police officers can be seen in the photos released by the city police department felling trees and helping people who are stranded in areas that are flooded.

