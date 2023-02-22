Thailand’s Prime Minister Urged to Tackle Rampant Corruption

BANGKOK – Whistleblower Mr. Chuvit Kamolvisit has urged Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to tackle rampant corruption in Thailand. The former politician turned whistleblower challenged the Gen, Prayut, to resolve a land dispute between state agencies and investigate alleged irregularities in the Orange Line rail contract.

On Tuesday, Mr. Chuvit was taken to meet Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the prime minister’s secretary-general, in front of the Command Building at Government House.

Speaking to a press crew, the former politician said he discussed online gambling with a police inspector named “Sua,” who allegedly amassed tens of billions of baht in ill-gotten gains.

According to Bangkok Post reports, the errant inspector’s name is Police Lt. Col Wasawat Mukarasakul. Wasawat has been suspended from the police force for excessive absenteeism, pending the outcome of an investigation into the lucrative network he is accused of running.

“There are many online gambling scales — S, M, L, XL — depending on the amount of money in circulation in each scale,” Mr. Chuvit explained.

He also brought up a land dispute between two government agencies. The Agricultural Land Reform Office and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation have been at odds with the disposition of national parkland.

Bid Rigging on Thailand’s Train Projects

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation wants to keep park status for large tracts of land it manages, but the Agricultural Land Reform Office wants more land distributed to landless farmers, not resort owners who are frequently found illegally encroaching on parks, according to Mr. Chuvit.

According to Mr. Chuvit he brought up alleged irregularities in the bidding of the Orange Line train project, alleging that 30 billion baht paid.

Mr. Chuvit did not elaborate, but the Mass Rapid Transit Authority has been accused of rigging the bid terms for a rail line extension to exclude Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc.

“I want to bring these issues up for discussion to make them clear to society,” Mr. Chuvit said. “I believe the prime minister is sincere. He must transparently address these issues if he wants to stay in power for another two years.

“I have the right to know as a citizen. I am neither a member of any political party nor support any of them. I have no ulterior motive. The priority is to eliminate corruption (of the government).

“Eight years ago, the prime minister used this issue to seize power. The prime minister is aware of these issues.

He urged Gen. Prayut to address the issues he raised with Mr. Pirapan, the leader of the United Thailand Nation Party (UTN). There is no time than now to start thinking about the future he said.