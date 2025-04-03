Rescue Volunteer Attacked By Python While Rescuing Cat

BANGKOK – A volunteer from the Civil Defence Corps (CDC) attempted to capture a python that had entered a home in Phasi Charoen, targeting their cat, was rendered unconscious after the snake wrapped around his neck, causing him to blackout.

The incident occurred late at night at a two-storey wooden house in Phasi Charoen, Bangkok. The victim, a 68-year-old Civil Defence Corps volunteer named Charan, was trying to capture a 4-metre-long python when it coiled around his neck, rendering him unconscious.

Fellow volunteers administered CPR until an ambulance from Siriraj Hospital arrived, transporting him for further treatment.

A resident of the house explained that they had called the CDC for help after spotting the python inside their home. Charan initially managed to grab the snake, but its tail wrapped around one of his hands before tightening around his neck.

The volunteer held the snake’s head with his other hand but eventually lost consciousness. The resident’s sister, who was assisting by shining a light due to poor visibility, noticed Charan staggering and asked if he was okay.

Moments later, the python’s tail slipped free and constricted his neck. Despite her fear, the sister attempted to free him by pulling the snake’s tail. As Charan fainted, the snake loosened its grip, allowing others to assist.

Upon further inspection, the family discovered that out of their seven pet cats, only four remained. Two were missing, and one black cat was found strangled by the python. The resident mentioned that another python had been seen earlier but managed to escape.

The captured python was handed over to Thonburi Fire Station for further handling. A fire station volunteer said the snake would be taken far from the city to the forest and released into the wild.

Bangkok’s Python Problem

Bangkok has long dealt with issues tied to its urban wildlife, but the python problem stands out. With the city’s rapid growth and encroachment on natural habitats, sightings of these snakes in residential areas have become more common.

Pythons, often found in sewers, canals, and even inside buildings, pose a risk to both people and pets. Their size and strength can make them dangerous, especially when they feel threatened or cornered. Local authorities and wildlife rescue teams receive hundreds of calls annually to remove pythons.

Almost eighty per cent of the time the snake calls are for pythons who are in search of a meal. Most pythons in Thailand belong to the reticulated variety, world’s longest reptile, with the occasional more docile Burmese python.

Once the snakes are caught, they are usually sent to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to be released back into the wild.

