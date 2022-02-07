Prince Andrew Will Present Evidence in a Sex Assault Case in March

Prince Andrew will appear in court in London and swear under oath that he is innocent in the civil sexual assault case filed by Virginia Giuffre, a former slave. The Duke of York is scheduled to present his side of the evidence in US federal court in March, according to the New York Post. Virginia Giuffre, an American-Australian campaigner who now offers support to victims of human trafficking, had accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was just 17 years old.

On Sunday, the Queen celebrated her 70 years on the throne with an event to mark her Platinum Jubilee. According to Giuffre, she was trafficked by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his former female friend Ghislaine Maxwell. According to a BBC report, Prince Andrew has often denied Giuffre’s allegations, but the queen’s third child will have to appear at a deposition on March 10.

Giuffre’s lawyers had labeled the prince’s case “baseless” a month ago, accusing him of seeking yet another payday. After she won the case against Epstein, Giuffre had received a total of $500,000 in a civil settlement. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and his lawyers are desperately searching for a woman who may have some involvement in this case, since she was recruited by Giuffre at 14 and was trained to give sexual massages. A trial could begin between September and December 2022, according to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

“We are interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations,” a source told to The Sunday Times.

Giuffre’s case will be heard by David Boies and Sigrid McCawley before the US federal court in March, according to the Daily Telegraph. Giuffre, if he wins the case against Prince Andrew, will have to compensate her in accordance with the court’s orders. Giuffre, however, has not specified how much compensation she will receive.

