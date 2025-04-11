President Donald Trump Intensifies Retaliation Against ‘Anonymous’ Author.

(CTN News) – President Donald Trump escalated his efforts to inflict revenge on his opponents by releasing two memoranda asking the Justice Department to investigate two former government officials and cancel whatever security clearances they may have maintained.

The Republican president specifically targeted Chris Krebs, a former high-profile figure in the cybersecurity industry, and Miles Taylor, a former official at the Department of Homeland Security during Donald Trump’s first term, in an attempt to use presidential authority to retaliate against his critics, which included law firms.

In addition, as part of his intention to target law firms associated with prosecutors who have investigated him or who have recruited lawyers that he considers opponents, Trump launched disciplinary proceedings against another law firm, Susman Godfrey, on Wednesday.

Trump has revoked security clearances for several opponents, including former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, but his order on Wednesday for the Justice Department to conduct a thorough investigation into Taylor and Krebs’ actions represents a step forward in his retaliatory campaign since his reinstatement.

Taylor, who departed the Trump administration in 2019, was later revealed to have written an opinion piece for the New York Times in 2018 that was very critical of Trump.

The author, who claimed to be a member of a hidden “resistance” against Donald Trump “misguided impulses,” penned the essay, and its release spurred an investigation into a leak that occurred during Trump’s first term in office.

Following the publishing of a book written under the pen name “Anonymous,” Taylor revealed his identity to the public just a few days before the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, Trump labeled Taylor as “akin to a traitor,” comparing his allegations about “confidential” conversations to “spying.” “I assert that he is culpable of treason,” he remarked previously.

Taylor’s comment proved Donald Trump right.

There is no crime involved with dissent. It absolutely poses no risk at all. He stated on X that “America is on a dangerous path.”

After Krebs validated the security of the 2020 election, which Trump lost, and verified the accuracy of the ballot counts, Trump became enraged and nominated Krebs for director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Krebs did not answer to a request for comment, but late Wednesday evening, he posted on X a statement he penned when he initially left the government in 2020: I am pleased to serve. Everything we did was appropriate.

President Trump has made the absurd claim that widespread fraud stopped him from being reelected in 2020, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Every recount, probe, and audit conducted in the important states where he continued to deny his loss certified Biden’s victory. Many of the legal challenges he filed were dismissed by judges, including some he personally appointed.

Former Justice Department lawyer David Becker, who co-wrote the book “The Big Truth,” which probes Donald Trump statements made during the 2020 election, says it’s unusual for a president to investigate his own government and appointees.

According to Becker, Krebs had been providing assurances regarding the safety of the impending election without the president’s permission for several months in 2020. Shortly after the vote count, Donald Trump became increasingly critical of Krebs.

Becker argued that the security of our election system, which has accurately identified the winner of the president, is why he was permitted to assume office and handle his affairs from the White House.

Susman Godfrey, the corporation that President Donald Trump authorized on Wednesday, represented Dominion Voting Systems in a case alleging that Fox News falsely accused the voting company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. The complaint targeted the Trump Organization.

In the end, Fox News agreed to pay over $800 million to avoid a trial.

According to White House senior staff secretary Will Scharf, the rule prohibits the corporation from utilizing any federal resources or services.

Susman Godfrey asserted in a statement that those who are familiar with the group realize its genuine commitment to following the law. The company states, “This principle currently directs us.” This decision violates the Constitution, and I am confident we will contest it.

President Donald Trump has issued a number of executive orders aimed at punishing corporations. These moves include canceling federal contracts and withdrawing lawyers’ security clearances from their jobs. While he was able to obtain concessions from some settlers, others have filed lawsuits challenging the decrees.

SOURCE: AP

