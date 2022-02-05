Preschool Slammed for Giving Demerit Points to Crying Toddlers

The public was outraged, questioning whether the preschool in the northeast was being too strict with its potential students, who are only toddlers aged 3 to 5 years old.

Thai PBS News reported that the school director said the terms have existed for many years. Apparently, the crying penalty was imposed to ensure fairness to other students, who might be distracted by the crying of others.

The school director said, however, that the terms have already been removed, after parents, rights groups, and the general public made strong criticisms of the school on social media.

Assistant Prof. Dr. Suriyadeo Tripathi, a pediatrician and director of the Moral Center of Thailand, said in a Facebook post today that the high stakes tests, which use score deduction as a means of assessing exam performance, are cruel to children and lack compassion.

Vaccine for Preschool children

Preschool children should not be subject to this measure as it is contrary to their healthy psychological development and a violation of their basic rights.

According to UNESCO, early childhood refers to children up to the age of 8 but in Thailand, it refers to children up to age 6.

Dr. Suriyadeo believes that psychological assessment is usually conducted when the children are relaxed and happy and that if they are not in such a condition, the assessment must be suspended and the score should not be reduced.

Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, said his ministry is ready to start administering China’s Sinovac vaccine to children aged 3 and up as soon as it gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



A panel of the Public Health Ministry on immunity promotion has endorsed the application and the FDA is considering it. In addition, the FDA is reviewing the information provided by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), which will import the Sinovac doses once it has been approved, Anutin said. According to the Disease Control Department, the Chinese manufacturer of the inactivated vaccine is seeking official approval for its use on children as young as three years old. In addition, Anutin stated that Sinovac will offer parents a choice when it comes to giving their children the Covid-19 vaccine.

