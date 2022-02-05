Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Preschool Slammed for Giving Demerit Points to Crying Toddlers
Advertisement

News Trending News

Elon Musk Criticizes GoFundMe for the Freedom Trucker Fundraiser Controversy

News Southern Thailand

Police Seek 2 Men Who Gunned Down Indian Man at Phuket Hotel

News Trending News

1 killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at a Hookah Lounge Near Virginia Tech

News Health

Covid-19 Cases Forecast to Drop Significantly in Thailand

News Tourism

Airport Warning Travellers About 30 Face Mask Limit

News Regional News

Semi Trucks Trailer Breaks Free Kills 3 in Ford Ranger

News Southern Thailand

3 Seriously Wounded after Bombs Explode in Deep South

News Southern Thailand

Soldiers Kill 3 Islamic Militants at Mosque in Southern Thailand

News

Facebook Loses $200 Billion as Users Shift to TikTok

News

Preschool Slammed for Giving Demerit Points to Crying Toddlers

Published

23 hours ago

on

Preschool Slammed for Giving Demerit Points to Crying Toddlers
Preschool parents on Social media in Thailand went berserk Thursday after a preschool announced that toddlers crying during an entrance exam would result in three demerit points.

The public was outraged, questioning whether the preschool in the northeast was being too strict with its potential students, who are only toddlers aged 3 to 5 years old.

Thai PBS News reported that the school director said the terms have existed for many years. Apparently, the crying penalty was imposed to ensure fairness to other students, who might be distracted by the crying of others.

The school director said, however, that the terms have already been removed, after parents, rights groups, and the general public made strong criticisms of the school on social media.

Assistant Prof. Dr. Suriyadeo Tripathi, a pediatrician and director of the Moral Center of Thailand, said in a Facebook post today that the high stakes tests, which use score deduction as a means of assessing exam performance, are cruel to children and lack compassion.

Vaccine for Preschool children

Preschool children should not be subject to this measure as it is contrary to their healthy psychological development and a violation of their basic rights.

According to UNESCO, early childhood refers to children up to the age of 8 but in Thailand, it refers to children up to age 6.

Dr. Suriyadeo believes that psychological assessment is usually conducted when the children are relaxed and happy and that if they are not in such a condition, the assessment must be suspended and the score should not be reduced.

Meanwhile, Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, said his ministry is ready to start administering China’s Sinovac vaccine to children aged 3 and up as soon as it gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the Disease Control Department, the Chinese manufacturer of the inactivated vaccine is seeking official approval for its use on children as young as three years old.
A panel of the Public Health Ministry on immunity promotion has endorsed the application and the FDA is considering it.In addition, the FDA is reviewing the information provided by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), which will import the Sinovac doses once it has been approved, Anutin said.

In addition, Anutin stated that Sinovac will offer parents a choice when it comes to giving their children the Covid-19 vaccine.

Related News:

You Should Know What is the Best Preschool in Bangkok?

10 Best Toddler Pajamas to Wear on Christmas Morning

Mother Jump From Bridge Leaving Toddler in Car

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?