Policewoman in Thailand Charged With Human Trafficking

A policewoman and her boyfriend in central Thailand have been charged with human trafficking and alleged abuse of their maid, which made headlines three months ago.

The alleged victim, an unnamed former soldier, and her lawyer, Rose Angsawee, were present at Ratchaburi Provincial Court on Thursday when Pol Cpl Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, was arraigned for the alleged assault and torture of her former maid.

The accused policewoman is currently being held at Ratchaburi Central Prison. She watched the hearing on the internet.

Human trafficking, violation of the Labour Act, illegal possession of weapons, depriving the victim of her liberty, assault, forced labour, and collusion in physical abuse causing bodily harm were all charged against her and her boyfriend, Mr. Khomsit Janphanit.

Policewoman Cpl Kornsasi, 43, of the Special Branch Bureau, reported to police in Ratchaburi’s Muang district on August 20 after her 30-year-old former employee told reporters she was detained, physically abused, and mistreated by her boss before fleeing.

On August 25, Mr Khomsit surrendered to Cha-am police in Phetchaburi province to face an initial charge of colluding in physical abuse.

The Policewoman Denies Charges

According to Rose, the most serious charge against Pol Cpl Kornsasi and her boyfriend is human trafficking, which is punishable by life in prison. She stated that the defendant had the right to deny all charges, and that her client also had the right to sue for damages.

Nobody had contacted the former maid about compensation, she claimed. She still felt unsafe, but she believed in the justice system and had solid evidence against her boss and co-accused. Her injuries to her body, she claimed, had almost completely healed except for her broken nose. She could only breathe through one nostril.

The torture allegations were first made public in August by the Hone Krasae program on TV Channel 3. The victim claimed that Pol Cpl Kornsasi burned her with a hair curler and hit her with a metal rod, injuring her nose and head.

She also claimed that her boss once poured alcohol on her head and set her hair on fire. According to the victim, her boss claimed she was the wife of a senator.

Senator Thani Onlahiad later admitted to having had a previous close relationship with the accused policewoman.

The 69-year-old senator was called to testify before a House committee on the matter, and in a statement, he stated that he and the accused woman had lost contact a long time ago. He only found out about her relationship with her co-accused through news reports.