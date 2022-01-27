Police Officer Who Struck and Killed Doctor Leaves Monkhood

A police officer facing charges for killing a doctor on a pedestrian crossing with his Ducati 795 motorcycle has left the monkhood with his father after attending his victim’s cremation on Wednesday.

At a ceremony at Wat Pariwat Ratchasongkram in the Yannawa district of Bangkok, Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok and his father, Pol Sub Lt Nikom, returned to being laymen.

Following the royally-sponsored cremation of Waraluck Supawatjariyakul at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat in Bang Khen district, the pair disrobed when they returned to Wat Pariwat.

Police L/Cpl Norawich, riding a Ducati 795 motorcycle, struck and killed Dr Waraluck at a zebra pedestrian crossing in the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Friday.

Video footage of the incident showed the police officer did not make any attempt to stop at the pedestrian crossing, which created immense public anger.

Several well-wishers and family members sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in front of her coffin on Monday at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat. The doctor was killed three days before her 34th birthday.

On Wednesday, they returned to the temple to say their final goodbyes.

In her father’s words, “This will be the last time we will see her, we are now sending her to heaven.” All the family members will need some time to recover (from the loss) and adjust to life without her.

Her father and sister are both ophthalmologists, as was late Dr Waraluck. Now retired, Dr Anirut said he and his younger daughter will continue to aid patients with eye problems.

Due to charges against him, Pol L/Cpl Norawich was under pressure to leave the monastic life after the National Office of Buddhism opposed his ordination.

As a mark of respect for the late doctor, his father instructed him to continue wearing all-white outfits and following the precepts at home for three more days.

Seven charges have been filed against the police officer over the killing of the doctor.

Meanwhile, at Wat Phra Si Mahathat, Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesperson Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-Ek told the Bangkok Post that authorities were considering another charge of speeding if the bike was found to be travelling more than 80 kph.

