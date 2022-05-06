Police Officer Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old Rape Victim

Police in India arrested an officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after she turned to him to report her gang rape.

The incident has sparked outrage in a country infamous for sexual assaults against women and children.

According to a state police official, the head of a rural police station in Lalitpur, about 580 km south of New Delhi, was among four people arrested on Wednesday (May 4).

On Thursday, Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer, told Reuters that punishment would be severe for those found guilty.

The 13-year-old rape survivors have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.”

Because the accused officer is in custody, Reuters could not contact him for comment.

This week, the incident only came to light after the 13-year-old victim, a teenager from the lowest rung of the Hindu caste system, filed a complaint.

According to her complaint, she had been repeatedly raped by four boys on April 22, but she managed to escape them.

A few days later, she got the courage to go to the police station on April 27, where the officer raped her.

Human rights activists and politicians have called for immediate action to protect women and children from sexual violence.

“If police stations are not safe, then where can women file complaints?” asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior leader of India’s main opposition party.

As a result of public pressure following a spate of assaults on children, India adopted the death penalty in 2018 for the rape of girls under the age of 12.

This happened after a young woman was gang-raped on a moving bus in the capital in 2012, which caused a national uproar and led to new laws, but the number of assaults on women remained high.

According to government crime data, nearly 32,000 rapes or attempted rapes were reported in India in 2020.