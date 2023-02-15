Police in Thailand Warn Men Over Online Masturbation

Police in Thailand have warned that men who masturbate during video calls risk being blackmailed by gangs who use phony profile photos of beautiful women.

Many Thai males, both children and adults, have already fallen victim to these gangs, Pol Col Siriwat Deephor, deputy chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) told the Bangkok Post.

The gangs created fake profiles with attractive women and sent friend requests to potential victims on social media. After they became online friends, the chats became sexually charged, and the victims were eventually enticed into turning on their camera and masturbating during a video call.

According to a TCSD spokesman, the gangs recorded the videos and used them to blackmail the victims. If the victims refused to pay, the gangs threatened to send the masturbation videos to their friends and family or make them public on the internet.

Normally, the gangsters focused on extorting money from their victims rather than publishing the videos. However, some videos were recently circulated despite the fact that the victims had paid the money. According to Pol Col Siriwat, this caused harm to the victims.

He cautioned men against masturbating during video calls or sending such videos or photos to anyone.

People with information about the operations of these gangs could alert police 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.

Probe into ‘police gambling network’

Meanwhile, Thailand’s national police chief has directed that the police inspector-general who is investigating the alleged involvement of two senior police officers in a massive online gambling network submit his findings within 15 days.

The investigation by Inspector-General Pol Gen Visanu Prasattongosoth follows reports that a “Inspector Sua” ran a major online gambling operation and “Gen Jor” was an online gambling regulator who demanded monthly returns from online gambling and oil smuggling activities.

According to Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered Pol Gen Visanu to complete his investigation within 15 days on Monday. It could also be expanded to include any other suspects identified by the evidence, according to Pol Maj Gen Archayon.

According to the spokesman, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed the national police chief to conduct an investigation into online gambling and ensure that offenders are harshly punished.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klailueng, an assistant national police chief, has assured reporters he had nothing to do with any online gambling business and was not familiar with “Inspector Sua”.

“Jaeng” is the nickname of the assistant national police chief. He denied he was wealthy and had opened businesses with “Inspector Sua”. According to Pol Lt Gen Kornchai, he had to borrow money from a cooperative.

Chuvit Kamolvisit, a media firebrand, exposed last week what he claimed was a massive gambling network run by “Inspector Sua” and “General Jor,” with approximately 10 billion baht in bets in circulation.