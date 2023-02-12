Police Apprehend Fugitive UK Crime Boss in Bangkok, Thailand

Police in Bangkok, Thailand arrested an international drug trafficker wanted in the United Kingdom the Central Investigation Bureau reported yesterday. The suspect from Brentwood in Essex was wanted on an Interpol Red Warrant for smuggling drugs into the UK.

A joint force of Central Investigation Bureau police and Crime Suppression Division agents swooped in at noon on Friday on Sukhaphiban 5 Road in Bangkok to apprehend UK national Richard Mark Wakeling, 54, the Central Investigation Bureau reported.

Wakeling had changed his name to Aaron Peter Lumsden, according to arresting police officers, who cited his new passport.

According to Central Investigation Bureau police they had an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok Criminal Court on January 31.

Wakeling attempted to transport £8 million (325 million baht) in liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016, according to information from the UK National Crime Agency and the UK Embassy.

After officials stopped a truck loaded with plastic drums full of drugs from boarding a Channel Tunnel train in April 2016, the NCA launched an investigation into Wakeling’s organized crime group.

Wakeling organized the importation, which involved a driver transporting furniture from Italy and stopping in Ternat, Belgium, to pick up the drugs. He had contacted drug suppliers in the Netherlands and coordinated the trip with two other UK offenders, according to SkyNews.

Officers believe the crime syndicate was responsible for at least six other importations prior to the 2016 seizure.

He then fled the country in 2018, prior to his conviction, he was sentence in absence to 11 years in prison for the offence.

According to police, further investigation reveals that his crime ring was a major player in Europe’s illicit drug trade.

Wakeling had ties to Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Canada, Spain, and Thailand, according to UK National Crime Agency regional head of investigations Jacque Beer.

“We pursued these links and collaborated with partners from all of those countries to help build the intelligence picture around him,” he added.

“We were helped by the public, who responded to media and Crime Watch appeals for information, which ultimately led to his capture.”

The UK National Crime Agency, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, provided information on Wakeling to the Central Investigation Bureau, which confirmed that he had indeed fled to Thailand and was temporarily residing in the beach town of Hua Hin.

Police said they were able to intercept him while he was on his way to meet a friend in Bangkok’s Ekamai district after tracking him down.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau Wakeling agreed to be extradited to the United Kingdom to face his punishment.