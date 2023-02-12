Connect with us

News Crime

Police Apprehend Fugitive UK Crime Boss in Bangkok, Thailand
Advertisement

News Asia News

China's Tumbling Birth Rate Threatens Private Kindergartens

News Asia News

Iran Marks The 44th Anniversary Of Revolution Amid Hacker Attacks

News Asia News

Japan's PM Kishida Reports A Successful Sinus Surgery

News

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Passes 24,000 As Aid Trickles In

News

Thai Tourists don’t Need to Show a Pre-Departure Covid-19 Test to Visit India from Next Week

News

U.S. Blacklists 6 Chinese Companies Over Spying Balloon Program

Health News

How Recent Lawsuits Could Affect Access to Abortion Pills

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Fear Murderers of Family of 5 Fled to Myanmar

News Southern Thailand

Gunman Shoots 2 Bus Passengers Before Killing Himself in Phuket Thailand

News

India Will Celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14 Instead of 'Western' Valentine's Day

News

42 Thai Rescue Workers Leave Bangkok for Rescue and Relief Operations in Turkey

News

Church Of England's Officials Grant Blessings For Same-Sex Marriages

News Asia Covid-19 News

Japan To Relax COVID-19 Mask Regulations On March 13

News

Indian Supreme Court Refuses BBC's Plea to Ban Coverage over Modi Documentary

News Business

Russia Cuts Oil Production Over Western Price Caps

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Lee Faces A Stern Test Over US$3.4 Billion Housing Deal

News Asia News

China's Officials Seek 'bold' Measures To increase Birth Rates

News

U.N. Aid Chief Visits Turkey-Syria Earthquake Zone As Death Toll Passes 21,000

News

Police Apprehend Fugitive UK Crime Boss in Bangkok, Thailand

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Police Apprehend Fugitive British Crime Boss

Police in Bangkok, Thailand arrested an international drug trafficker wanted in the United Kingdom the Central Investigation Bureau reported yesterday. The suspect from Brentwood in Essex was wanted on an Interpol Red Warrant for smuggling drugs into the UK.

A joint force of Central Investigation Bureau police and Crime Suppression Division agents swooped in at noon on Friday on Sukhaphiban 5 Road in Bangkok to apprehend UK national Richard Mark Wakeling, 54, the Central Investigation Bureau reported.

Wakeling had changed his name to Aaron Peter Lumsden, according to arresting police officers, who cited his new passport.

According to Central Investigation Bureau police they had an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok Criminal Court on January 31.

Wakeling attempted to transport £8 million (325 million baht) in liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016, according to information from the UK National Crime Agency and the UK Embassy.

Police Apprehend Fugitive UK Crime Boss

After officials stopped a truck loaded with plastic drums full of drugs from boarding a Channel Tunnel train in April 2016, the NCA launched an investigation into Wakeling’s organized crime group.

Wakeling organized the importation, which involved a driver transporting furniture from Italy and stopping in Ternat, Belgium, to pick up the drugs. He had contacted drug suppliers in the Netherlands and coordinated the trip with two other UK offenders, according to SkyNews.

Officers believe the crime syndicate was responsible for at least six other importations prior to the 2016 seizure.

He then fled the country in 2018, prior to his conviction, he was sentence in absence to 11 years in prison for the offence.

According to police, further investigation reveals that his crime ring was a major player in Europe’s illicit drug trade.

Police Apprehend Fugitive UK Crime Boss

Wakeling had ties to Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Canada, Spain, and Thailand, according to UK National Crime Agency regional head of investigations Jacque Beer.

“We pursued these links and collaborated with partners from all of those countries to help build the intelligence picture around him,” he added.

“We were helped by the public, who responded to media and Crime Watch appeals for information, which ultimately led to his capture.”

The UK National Crime Agency, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, provided information on Wakeling to the Central Investigation Bureau, which confirmed that he had indeed fled to Thailand and was temporarily residing in the beach town of Hua Hin.

Police said they were able to intercept him while he was on his way to meet a friend in Bangkok’s Ekamai district after tracking him down.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau Wakeling agreed to be extradited to the United Kingdom to face his punishment.

Police Fear Murderers of Family of 5 Fled to Myanmar

Police Fear Murderers of Family of 5 Fled to Myanmar

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading