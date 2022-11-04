Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus, 1 Dead, 7 Injured
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

Police Hunt for Monk Wanted for Molestation in Northern Thailand

News

North Korea Is Accused By The United States Of Attempting To Conceal Ammunition Shipments To Russia

News News Asia

North Korea Threatens Nuclear Force Over US-S. Korea War Games

News News Asia

Tropical Storm Nalgae Kills 110 People in the Philippines

News World News

Canada Accused of Exploiting International Students

Health News

Mental Health a Ticking Time Bomb in Thailand, Suicide Jumps 22%

Health News

Parents Refusing Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for Children in Thailand

News

Precursor for Meth Production Being Shipped from Thailand

News

Supreme Court Affirmative Action: What You Need To Know

News

A Statue Of a Sikh Soldier has been Unveiled in Leicester

News

Khaosan Road Surges Security for Halloween Party After Seoul Stampede

News

Russia Suspends Ukraine Grain Export Deal after Drone Attack on Crimea

News

What is Known About the Drone Attack on Crimea?

News

One Thai Tourist Dead During the Halloween Stampede in Seoul

Legal News

Thailand Eases Restrictions on Importing Cannabis Seeds

News Tourism

Thailand Now Welcoming Over 700,000 Visitors Monthly

Lifestyles News

Thailand's Anxiety Rising, Confidence Falling

News

Pumpkin 1161 Kilograms in Weight to be Carved Into World's largest Jack-o'-lantern

News

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband with a Hammer

News

Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus, 1 Dead, 7 Injured

Published

5 seconds ago

on

school bus crash

A speeding pickup driver has been killed after crashing head-on into a school bus, injuring seven elementary school students and the bus driver. The two vehicles crashed in Southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Thursday.

The tragic incident happened in front of the Ban Lam Nao post office in Tambon Ban Lam Nao at 7.30 a.m., according to police traffic accident investigators.

According to emergency responders, they found a yellow bus from Kanchanasuksa Pattanakarn School on the road, with substantial damage to its front right side.

Inside the school bus, they found 12 kindergarten and elementary school students. Seven students and bus driver Sunan Rattanakhot, 58, were injured and taken to a neighbouring hospital.

The emergency workers found a pickup truck smashed to pieces about 30 metres from the bus, with the driver dead and trapped inside.

Rescue workers used a hydraulic jack (the Jaws of life) to break open the door and free the driver’s dead body.

According to police, the pickup truck driver reportedly lost control of driving at high speed, crossing the centre line and colliding with the school bus.

school bus

Tourist Killed in Phuket

On Thursday, a Singaporean tourist was killed, and his female companion was injured when he lost control of his motobike and collided with a six-wheel truck in the Kathu district.

According to an investigating police officer from the local police station, they were alerted at about 11.45 a.m. on Thursday in front of the Ayara Hotel in Patong.

When police arrived, they discovered a smashed-up red motorcycle on the road in front of a six-wheel freight truck.

According to the freight truck driver, he was going along the road when he noticed that the motorbike rider in the opposite lane had lost control of his motorbike and smashed into his vehicle.

The impact instantly killed the 29-year-old Singaporean tourist, while a female pillion rider, 29, also from Singapore, was severely injured. She was transported to Phuket’s Patong Hospital by rescue workers.

The dead tourist’s body was transferred to the same hospital.

Phuket Police have worked with the Singaporean embassy to complete the relevant processes and notify family members.

Can You Sue if Your Child is Injured in a School Bus Accident?

Can You Sue if Your Child is Injured in a School Bus Accident?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop