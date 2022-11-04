Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus, 1 Dead, 7 Injured

A speeding pickup driver has been killed after crashing head-on into a school bus, injuring seven elementary school students and the bus driver. The two vehicles crashed in Southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Thursday.

The tragic incident happened in front of the Ban Lam Nao post office in Tambon Ban Lam Nao at 7.30 a.m., according to police traffic accident investigators.

According to emergency responders, they found a yellow bus from Kanchanasuksa Pattanakarn School on the road, with substantial damage to its front right side.

Inside the school bus, they found 12 kindergarten and elementary school students. Seven students and bus driver Sunan Rattanakhot, 58, were injured and taken to a neighbouring hospital.

The emergency workers found a pickup truck smashed to pieces about 30 metres from the bus, with the driver dead and trapped inside.

Rescue workers used a hydraulic jack (the Jaws of life) to break open the door and free the driver’s dead body.

According to police, the pickup truck driver reportedly lost control of driving at high speed, crossing the centre line and colliding with the school bus.

Tourist Killed in Phuket

On Thursday, a Singaporean tourist was killed, and his female companion was injured when he lost control of his motobike and collided with a six-wheel truck in the Kathu district.

According to an investigating police officer from the local police station, they were alerted at about 11.45 a.m. on Thursday in front of the Ayara Hotel in Patong.

When police arrived, they discovered a smashed-up red motorcycle on the road in front of a six-wheel freight truck.

According to the freight truck driver, he was going along the road when he noticed that the motorbike rider in the opposite lane had lost control of his motorbike and smashed into his vehicle.

The impact instantly killed the 29-year-old Singaporean tourist, while a female pillion rider, 29, also from Singapore, was severely injured. She was transported to Phuket’s Patong Hospital by rescue workers.

The dead tourist’s body was transferred to the same hospital.

Phuket Police have worked with the Singaporean embassy to complete the relevant processes and notify family members.