Philippines to Deport Convicted British Child Sex Predator
Immigration authorities in the Philippines announced the arrest and deportation of a convicted British sex offender for his alleged operation of a child sex website.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco stated that John Crotty, 64, had been placed on an immigration blacklist, effectively prohibiting his reentry into the country.

The Embassy of Great Britain declined to comment on the arrest.

These predators pose a grave danger to our women and children and have no place in our society, Tansingco stated.

He said the Philippines would prioritize the arrest and deportation of online sexual predators who prey on their children and vulnerable victims.

After spending nearly a decade in a British prison, Crotty reportedly relocated in February to the Philippines, a country where child molesters congregate.

Two weeks ago, he was arrested in his apartment in Tangub, a remote city in the southern Mindanao region.

Immigration intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. stated that Crotty had distributed “obscene photos of underage Filipino girls” via his website and social media.

A report published in May by the International Justice Mission of the United States identified the Philippines as a “global hotspot” for the sexual exploitation of children in cyberspace.

Saying cases had tripled over the past three years or during the pandemic.

It was discovered that 149 of every 10,000 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses linked to child sexual exploitation in 2017 originated in the Philippines, three times the rate of 43 per 10,000 in 2014.

From March to May 2020, when the Philippines was under a strict lockdown, UNICEF reported a 260% increase in reports of online child abuse materials.

The United Nations agency warned that the market for producing and distributing sexual abuse materials such as videos and photographs were expanding.

In February of last year, a 33-year-old American named Easton Scot Sanderson and three of his female companions were arrested in Angeles, a city north of Manila, on suspicion of operating a cybersex ring.

Each count against the four suspects carries a maximum prison term of six years if convicted.

In 2018, a court in the southern Philippines sentenced an Australian man, Peter Gerard Scully, and his Filipino partner to prison for operating a cybersex ring that sexually abused children.

Sexual exploitation of children is one of the world’s most heinous crimes because it targets the most vulnerable members of society – children. Cyberspace has made it easier and more accessible for sexual predators to target vulnerable children worldwide.

Philippines the Epicenter of Online Child Abuse

In recent years, Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSEC) has emerged as a phenomenon involving the production, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse materials and live streaming of sexual abuse or exploitation.

According to a 2016 United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) study, the Philippines have become the global centre of live stream sexual abuse.

The findings of UNICEF indicate that eight out of ten children in the Philippines are susceptible to online sexual abuse or bullying.

In addition, 2.5% of children in the nation have had their naked bodies or sexual activities displayed on the Internet or a mobile phone.

The average age of survivors is 12, but infants as young as two months have been victims of this heinous form of abuse. The children are groomed to perform sexual acts for the viewing pleasure of sexual predators, primarily from first-world nations.

In extreme cases, the children perform sexual acts with other children or adults.

This combination of complex victimization experiences and sudden separation from their families has a devastating effect on the mental health of survivors.

Filipino families living in poverty are central to this crime. According to a recent report by a partner organization, International Justice Mission (2020), Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSEC) is typically a family-based crime.

For 41% and 42% of the 217 victims whose relationship to the trafficker was known, the abusers were biological parents and other relatives, respectively. In addition, forty percent of the rescued survivors were siblings, and thirteen percent shared other familial ties (e.g. cousins).
