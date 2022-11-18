Connect with us

Pelosi Will Step Down from U.S. House Democratic Leadership
Published

3 hours ago

on

(CTN News) – A day after Republicans took control of the House, Nancy Pelosi, a trailblazing Democrat and the first woman speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Thursday that she would step down from her position.

As Republicans prepared to install a speaker from their party anticipated to obstruct President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, Pelosi’s friends rapidly banded together in support of Representative Hakeem Jeffries as her probable successor as the senior House Democrat.

Pelosi stepped down from her congressional leadership role, ending a two-decade streak.

Her successor must bring together a divided House Democratic party between centrists and a left side that is becoming more vociferous.

Pelosi, a leftist 82-year-old from California, declared during a speech on the House floor amid cheers from Democrats despite many Republicans opting not to attend.

She said she would continue to serve San Francisco as she has for the last 35 years and would not leave the House.

“For me, it’s time for a new generation to take the helm of the Democratic caucus, which I hold in the highest regard. And I’m appreciative that there are so many people eager to take on this enormous job, “Pelosi, the top House Democrat for the last 20 years and speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to the present, added.

Even though many conservatives demonized her, Pelosi was instrumental in advancing the legislative agenda of two Democratic presidents through Congress.

She supported the passage of President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare bill in 2010, as well as Biden’s increases in spending on infrastructure, the environment, and gun control.

In 2019 and 2021, she presided while the House impeached Republican President Donald Trump.

Pelosi was referred to as “the most significant speaker of the House of Representatives in our history” by Biden in a statement.

On November 30, House Democrats will vote on their new leaders. New York’s Jeffries would become the first Black congressman to serve as the leader of one of the two main parties in Congress.

Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, opted against running for the top leadership position in the next Congress and supported Jeffries instead.

Rather than discussing his objectives, Jeffries, 52, told reporters that “today is a day to celebrate Nancy Pelosi’s speakership.”

Following the midterm elections last week, Republicans eventually secured a narrow majority in the House on Wednesday for the next Congress, which will take office on January 3.

They also provided early support for Kevin McCarthy, whose ties with Pelosi have been tense, to serve as speaker. McCarthy stayed away from Pelosi’s address.

Democrats still control the Senate. Even crucial legislation like government financing might be difficult to pass under a divided Congress. Republicans said they intended to utilize their majority in the House to start inquiries into Biden’s family and office.

Pelosi, second in line for the president, gave a poignant address in which she referred to the House chamber as “holy ground” and recalled her first trip to the Capitol as a little girl, which coincided with her father’s swearing-in as a lawmaker.

She recalled working with three presidents: Democrat Barack Obama and Democrat Joe Biden. Despite excluding Trump, she referred to his followers’ assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Read More

“Although magnificent, American democracy is also precarious. Many of us in this room have unfortunately seen how fragile we are. Therefore, democracy must always be protected from groups who want to undermine it, “added Pelosi.

Pelosi also mentioned the rise in female and minority legislators since she first entered the House in 1987.

Before Kamala Harris was appointed vice president in January 2021, she was the most senior and influential elected woman in American history.

She also assisted the party in minimizing its losses during the midterm elections, which saw Democrats lose fewer House seats than anticipated.

Older Leadership

Younger House Democrats had pushed Pelosi to cede control during the previous several years. Even if Americans are living longer, concerns about the party’s future have been raised by the party’s elderly leadership. On Sunday, Biden will be 80 years old.

Before making her statement, Pelosi had said that the political motivation of the burglar who attacked her husband Paul with a hammer on October 28 in their San Francisco home had a role in her choice.

Democrats looked to be prepared for an orderly transfer in which Reps. Katherine Clark, 59, and Pete Aguilar, 43, would fill out the top leadership positions, and Jeffries would serve as the party’s leader.

“Almost everyone is in accord with who will be the future leaders. They’ll all do a terrific job because I know them, “Bennie Thompson, a representative, said to reporters.

James Clyburn, the 82-year-old current No. 3 House Democrat, is expected to continue serving in a consultative capacity.

