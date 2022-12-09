Connect with us

4 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops In West Bank Violence
(CTN NEWS) – According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli troops killed four Palestinians in two incidents in the West Bank. This is the latest violence to rock the area after months of turmoil.

According to the ministry, Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager late on Thursday near Ramallah while injuring three others.

According to the Israeli military, Palestinians who threw rocks and paint bottles at Israeli automobiles moving along a West Bank road were the target of their firing.

Without going into any information, it just stated that “Hits were identified.”

4 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops In West Bank Voilence

An ambulance worker shows damages on an ambulance that were caused by bullets following a raid by Israeli forces, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Three Palestinians were murdered earlier in the day when the Israeli soldiers conducted an arrest operation in the volatile city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

According to the army, soldiers came under fire and exchanged live fire.

Israel has increased raids in Jenin recently because it is a bastion for Palestinian militants and the nearby refugee camp.

Residents of Jenin and Israeli forces engaged in “confrontations and violent fights,” according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the three males as Atta Shalabi, 46, Tarek al-Damj, 29, and Sedki Zakarneh, 29. If they belonged to a militant group was not immediately evident.

4 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops In West Bank Voilence

Mourners carry the body of Tarek al-Damj during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Social media users have been sharing old pictures of two of the three murdered Palestinians holding guns. According to footage released by Palestinian media, the Israeli military fired rounds at an ambulance in Jenin.

Palestinian groups in the city demanded a nationwide strike to honour the deceased and stand in sympathy with their families.

On Wednesday, a Palestinian insurgent opened fire on Israeli soldiers close to the West Bank neighbourhood of Ofra.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed the insurgent.

Palestinians gathered on Wednesday in Silwad for the funeral of Muhajid Mahmoud Hamed, 32, who was killed by Israeli troops after a drive-by shooting targeting a military post, according to the Israeli army.

This year, fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has claimed the lives of over 140 Palestinians, making 2022 the bloodiest year since 2006.

According to the Israeli army, militant Palestinians have been killed most frequently. However, adolescents throwing stones in retaliation for Israeli army incursions and unrelated individuals have also been slain.

In response to a wave of Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the spring, Israel has started conducting daily arrest sweeps across the West Bank.

The military claims the raids are intended to break up militant networks and prevent such assaults, but the Palestinians claim they solidify Israel’s ongoing occupation, which has been going on for 56 years.

This year, Palestinian attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank have claimed the lives of at least 30 Israelis.

