Pakistani Government Plans New Legislation to Tackle Digital Rights and Fake News

(CTN News) – The Pakistani government plans to introduce legislation to protect digital rights and combat fake news.

The legislation states that disclosing private information without agreement, making fun of someone, and disseminating false information might result in serious punishment.

Furthermore, the measure might result in heavy penalties and jail for publishing false information about the judiciary, military, and government officials, among other critical state institutions, such as constitutional figures and posts.

With the rapid increase in social media usage, the administration sees the dissemination of misinformation in a highly divided country as a problem that must be handled. However, there are concerns that the proposed legislation would be utilized for political purposes.

Social Media’s Role in Pakistan

Pakistan has always struggled with excessive social media use. To counteract the problem, the country has previously sought to shut down the internet and restricted sites such as X, formerly Twitter, to limit people’s access.

The government’s actions have been condemned for restricting free expression and information access without legislation. The Ministry of Interior defended its actions in court, stating that the limits were implemented to safeguard national security, public order, and national integrity.

Social media platforms have become a critical instrument for Pakistani political parties in reaching out to the country’s enormous and primarily young population, often at the expense of truth and accuracy.

With over 111 million internet users and 64.6 percent utilizing social media, the government faces significant difficulty regulating this arena and exercising its authority.

Accountabilitylab found that fake news in Pakistan primarily covers politics, the economy, military affairs, women, culture, and religion. People in Pakistan are more likely to believe fake news for various reasons, including the country’s highly polarized culture and low level of media literacy.

A simple screenshot circulating saying that the prime minister will resign owing to disagreements with the military, for example, might go viral and generate millions of shares, influencing financial markets and political stability.

Law enforcement arrested a social media user for threatening to campaign against Pakistan’s Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa. As a result, the authorities had to increase the chief justice’s security measures. Following the incident, Isa stated, “The more you lie, the more it sells on social media.”

Speaking anonymously, a government official told The Diplomat that freedom of speech does not imply an unregulated atmosphere, as a system of checks and balances is in place.

However, there are concerns that the authorities may abuse the law. The government plans to regulate social media through consensus-based legislation to alleviate these concerns.

The Future of Digital Regulation in Pakistan

Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has announced the formation of a special committee to foster political agreement on the plan, claiming that “all journalist organizations and press clubs will be taken into confidence on the matter.”

The Punjab province enacted the Defamation Bill of 2024 to protect public officials and private residents from false, misleading, and defamatory accusations made through print, electronic, and social media.

Opponents of the law argue that it suppresses free speech and marginalizes competing opinions. However, the provincial administration faces a challenge from online sources that hampers its effectiveness.

The discussion over the usage and misuse of social media in Pakistan is only getting started. At the start of 2024, Pakistan’s internet penetration rate was 45.7% of its 242.8 million population, indicating that the country is still far from fully addressing fake news.

What will the challenge look like when internet penetration hits 70%, primarily among the younger population?

The exponential rise of Pakistan’s population would make it incredibly difficult for the state to successfully regulate this space while ensuring its operations are balanced and transparent.