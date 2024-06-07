Pakistan Elected to UN Security Council with Massive Majority

(CTN News) – After months of intense campaigning, Pakistan was chosen with a big majority on Thursday as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), the world body’s power center, promising to contribute to meeting the world’s grave concerns.

Pakistan, which was unopposed, received 182 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, significantly exceeding the minimum of 124 votes for a two-thirds majority.

When General Assembly President Dennis Francis announced the victors of the five non-permanent seats—Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia—to replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, the famous hall erupted in enthusiasm. He congratulated them on their victory.

On January 1, 2025, Pakistan will take over the Asian seat from Japan, starting its eighth two-year term.

As Munir Akram, Pak’s permanent representative to the UN, exited from the hall, an APP correspondent inquired about the country’s aims and goals as a member of the 15-member council.

He stated that Pakistan’s election “represents the confidence of the international community in Pak’s ability to promote the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”.

Ambassador Akram stated that Pakistan would actively collaborate with other council members to achieve common goals.

He emphasized Pak’s ambition to contribute substantially to conflict prevention and peaceful resolution following the UN Charter.

Pak’s previous tenure in the council included 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976-77, 1968-69, and 1952-53.

Pakistan joins the UN Security Council at a time of great international upheaval and challenges, with plans to focus on promoting peace and security in South Asia, upholding the principle of self-determination for the people of Palestine and Kashmir, promoting normalization in Afghanistan, promoting equitable solutions to Africa’s security challenges, and improving the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping operations.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan had previously made substantial contributions to its activities to enhance international peace and security. Over the last 50 years, Pakistan has contributed to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

It has over 4,000 troops and other individuals serving in UN peacekeeping missions worldwide.

The new members will join the five permanent members with veto power (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France) and the five non-permanent members elected last year (Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed joy and complimented the nation’s progress.

“Proud moment as Pak receives a resounding 182 votes and is elected to the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025–26,” the prime minister posted to X.

“Our election to the council with the overwhelming support of UN member states at this critical time bears testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic standing as well as to our commitment to global peace & security,” he stated.

“We look forward to collaborating with the international community to address critical global issues. We shall continue to promote international peace, stability, and collaboration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also congratulated the nation.

He stated that Pakistan was looking forward to maintaining its commitment to the UN Charter’s aim of preventing conflict and promoting peace, advancing global wealth, and ensuring universal respect for human rights.

“We remain determined to contribute effectively towards maintaining international peace and security in line with the UNSC’s mandate,” he said in an article on X.

He also praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, and all other missions overseas for their outstanding election campaigns and teamwork.