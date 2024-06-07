Connect with us

News

Pakistan Elected to UN Security Council with Massive Majority
Advertisement

News

Thailand Issue Warning to "Jurassic World" Producers on Filming in National Parks

News Regional News

Thailand's Resort Town of Pattaya Records 4 Balcony Deaths in One Month

News

OpenAI to Start Using News Content from News Corp in Multiyear Deal

News

How To Recover From A Google Update (A Checklist)

News

Sri Lanka Approves Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Internet Services

News

Even As The ECB Continues Its Fight Against Inflation, It Cuts Rates

News

SpaceX Tests Its Massive Starship Rocket For The Fourth Time

News

Court Upholds Israel's Ban on News Agency Al Jazeera

News

Dollar Trading Based On US Services Sector Data

News

UnitedHealth Hack Leaves Community Health Centers Encumbered By Red Tape

News

Launch Of Boeing's Starliner Capsule And Crew After Long Delays

News

Thailand Extends Digital Nomad Visa to Five Years

News

Boeing Quality Plan Access Requested By US House Lawmakers

News Regional News

Parents Who Claim Their Boy is the Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha Ordered to Stop Profiteering

News

Treasury Official Says Budget Assistance Will Help Ukraine Fight Corruption

News

Donald Trump Raises Record Funds In May From Small Donors And Billionaires.

News

Inflation In South Korea Has Slowed To Its Lowest Level In 10 Months

News

Rheinmetall Artillery Shell Order To Be Increased By 200,000, Document Shows

News

Oil Prices Are Supported By OPEC+'s Agreement To Extend Output Cuts 

News

Pakistan Elected to UN Security Council with Massive Majority

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Pakistan Elected to UN Security Council with Massive Majority

(CTN News) – After months of intense campaigning, Pakistan was chosen with a big majority on Thursday as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), the world body’s power center, promising to contribute to meeting the world’s grave concerns.

Pakistan, which was unopposed, received 182 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, significantly exceeding the minimum of 124 votes for a two-thirds majority.

When General Assembly President Dennis Francis announced the victors of the five non-permanent seats—Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia—to replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, the famous hall erupted in enthusiasm. He congratulated them on their victory.

On January 1, 2025, Pakistan will take over the Asian seat from Japan, starting its eighth two-year term.

As Munir Akram, Pak’s permanent representative to the UN, exited from the hall, an APP correspondent inquired about the country’s aims and goals as a member of the 15-member council.

He stated that Pakistan’s election “represents the confidence of the international community in Pak’s ability to promote the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”.

06220942a74d835

Ambassador Akram stated that Pakistan would actively collaborate with other council members to achieve common goals.

He emphasized Pak’s ambition to contribute substantially to conflict prevention and peaceful resolution following the UN Charter.

Pak’s previous tenure in the council included 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976-77, 1968-69, and 1952-53.

Pakistan joins the UN Security Council at a time of great international upheaval and challenges, with plans to focus on promoting peace and security in South Asia, upholding the principle of self-determination for the people of Palestine and Kashmir, promoting normalization in Afghanistan, promoting equitable solutions to Africa’s security challenges, and improving the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping operations.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan had previously made substantial contributions to its activities to enhance international peace and security. Over the last 50 years, Pakistan has contributed to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

It has over 4,000 troops and other individuals serving in UN peacekeeping missions worldwide.

The new members will join the five permanent members with veto power (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France) and the five non-permanent members elected last year (Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed joy and complimented the nation’s progress.

“Proud moment as Pak receives a resounding 182 votes and is elected to the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025–26,” the prime minister posted to X.

“Our election to the council with the overwhelming support of UN member states at this critical time bears testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic standing as well as to our commitment to global peace & security,” he stated.

UNSC Gaza

“We look forward to collaborating with the international community to address critical global issues. We shall continue to promote international peace, stability, and collaboration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also congratulated the nation.

He stated that Pakistan was looking forward to maintaining its commitment to the UN Charter’s aim of preventing conflict and promoting peace, advancing global wealth, and ensuring universal respect for human rights.

“We remain determined to contribute effectively towards maintaining international peace and security in line with the UNSC’s mandate,” he said in an article on X.

He also praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, and all other missions overseas for their outstanding election campaigns and teamwork.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies