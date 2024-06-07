Connect with us

OpenAI to Start Using News Content from News Corp in Multiyear Deal
OpenAI to Start Using News Content from News Corp in Multiyear Deal

News Corp
News Corp

Joining news organizations that have chosen to collaborate rather than fight with the best-known artificial intelligence company, News Corp. has struck a multiyear deal to share news content with OpenAI for both training purposes and to answer questions from users.

As part of the deal, OpenAI will have access to both fresh and archived material from News Corp.’s major news publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph and others.

The companies would not talk about the length or value of the deal, although News Corp.’s Wall Street Journal said it could be worth more than $250 million over five years.

OpenAI has also made licensing deals with other media companies including The Associated Press, news publishing giants Axel Springer in Germany and Prisa Media in Spain, France’s Le Monde newspaper and the London-based Financial Times.

Google Updating Search

For the most part, those deals gave access to news content that OpenAI uses for training. But in the News Corp. deal, the artificial intelligence company will be allowed to use news content to answer questions from users. Google announced this month that it is changing its search engines to more directly address queries, instead of directing people to articles put out by news organizations.

Taking a different approach, The New York Times late last year sued OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the companies of effectively stealing the work of its journalists for use in training chatbots.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said the News Corp. deal represents a proud moment for journalism and technology.

“Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances and upholds the standards of world-class journalism,” he said. Jason Cuomo, senior vice president for Moody’s Ratings, said the deal is credit positive.

“Collaborating with the leader in generative AI validates the company’s approach to effectively monetizing the value of News Corp.’s media brands and validates the opportunity to grow sales and profitability in the news media segment,” Cuomo said.

Rupert Murdoch and News Corp

News Corp, a media behemoth, has a widespread presence across multiple platforms, including newspapers, digital media, and television. Rupert Murdoch leads the corporation, which owns well-known brands including as The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and The Times of London.

These newspapers are noted for their influential reporting and have a large global readership. News Corp also has a stake in book publishing through its subsidiary, HarperCollins, one of the Big Five English-language publishers.

Despite concerns such as phone hacking, the firm remains a powerful influence in news and information. With an emphasis on both digital innovation and traditional journalism, News Corp hopes to remain at the forefront of the media landscape, balancing its rich heritage with the need to adapt to digital developments.
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

