OPEC’s Key Policy Meeting Prompted An Increase In Oil Production

(CTN News) – OPEC+ members were getting ready for their June 2 meeting to decide on an output strategy for the remainder of the year, while crude oil production grew by 29,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May compared to April.

As the group was making their way toward the meeting, this occurrence took place.

According to secondary sources that were incorporated into the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report that was made public on Tuesday, total crude oil output from all 12 OPEC nations in May 2024 averaged 26.63 million barrels per day. This information was derived from the report. When compared to the month of April, this is a daily increase of 29,000 barrels.

According to OPEC’s secondary sources,

Nigeria had the most substantial crude oil production growth. After years of underperformance in the OPEC+ deal, which resulted in the OPEC+ group cutting its quota at the end of the previous year, the biggest producer in Africa boosted its output by 74,000 barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to improve production.

This was done in an effort to increase production.

Over the course of the previous month, Iraq produced 4.195 million barrels per day, which is far higher than the 4 million barrels per day that it had set as its production cap. Compared to April, this is a decline of 7,000 barrels per day; yet, it is over 200,000 barrels per day greater than the target that was desired.

Even while there has been a slight increase in OPEC’s oil production, this does not in any way contribute to any bullish feeling.

This is due to the fact that a component of the market was mainly left unsatisfied by the decisions made by the OPEC+ group at the beginning of June, while another number of market players are concerned about slowing economies that could have an influence on global oil consumption. These two factors have contributed to the current situation.

OPEC and its allies extended the majority of the oil production cuts until 2025.

However, according to the business, it is possible that it could begin reversing some voluntary cuts after the end of the third quarter of 2024, assuming that the market conditions remain the same as they have been in the past.

In the two days that followed the announcement that was made by the group on June 2, there was a five percent decrease in the price of oil. This occurred as a direct consequence of the prospect that barrels of oil from OPEC and other organizations would be released onto the market during the fourth quarter of the year.

During the latter part of the previous week, the energy ministers of the most prominent OPEC+ producers presented a unified front in response to the sell-off that took place at the beginning of the previous week.

They did this in an effort to allay the concerns of the market regarding an oversupply of oil and to make it clear that the plans for oil production could always be altered or reversed with no consequences.

As a result of the coalition’s intention to begin undoing some of the cutbacks, the majority of analysts have expressed their opinion that the declaration made by the alliance is detrimental to the price of oil. This is because the alliance aims to eliminate part of the cuts.

Furthermore, the majority of industry professionals are of the opinion that there would not be specific market conditions that would enable the group to begin gradually expanding supplies in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is the opinion of the majority of experts.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s New 5 Year Digital Nomad Visa a Game Changer for Remote Workers