Oil Prices Are Supported By OPEC+’s Agreement To Extend Output Cuts 

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

12 seconds ago

on

OPEC
FILE - The logo of the Organization of Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2020.

(CTN News) – The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries made the decision on Sunday to decide to extend its production curbs in an effort to stabilize prices. This decision was made in light of the geopolitical and economic uncertainty that has been hovering over the market.

“Extending the level of overall crude oil production… beginning on January 1, 2025 and continuing until December 31, 2025,” the oil cartel, which consists of twelve members, and its ten allies ultimately decided, according to a statement released by the alliance.

Eleven countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, made the announcement that they would also extend the voluntary supply limitations that Riyadh had sought. This was done in order to assist in the strengthening of the market. Some of the reductions will continue to be implemented until December 2025,

OPEC and Others will be eliminated gradually until September.

Decisions were reached following the biannual meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its 10 allies, led by Russia.

A total of more than two million barrels per day (bpd) of supply reductions have been imposed by the organization.

The members of OPEC and its allies are currently cutting their production by a total of more than six million barrels per day in order to support the declining prices of oil. All of this comes on top of a number of cuts that were made voluntarily.

“Genuine surprise”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) has made the decision to allow the United Arab Emirates to exceed its production target for the future year by a daily amount of 300,000 barrels.

The United Arab Emirates had pledged to make additional voluntary output cutbacks in response to a request from Saudi Arabia, which demanded that the cost of reduction be shared in an effort to maintain price stability.

According to Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, the announcements that were made on Sunday were a “positive surprise.”

The decision “removes some uncertainty over some tensions down the road,” Staunovo said in an interview with AFP. This is due to the fact that the restrictions will now be reassessed by the end of 2025 for 2026.

At times in the past, conflicts regarding the output quotas of member countries have regularly resulted in acrimonious talks and even surprise departures from the organization.

Angola left OPEC at the end of 2023 over disagreements over reducing output.

In spite of this, the alliance must still contend with the risk that “actual barrels flowing to the market are higher than what is accounted for,” which might put the cartel’s strategy in jeopardy, as stated by Mukesh Sahdev, who works for the Rystad Energy research business.

There was also an excess of production in Russia during the month of April, while Iraq and Kazakhstan exceeded their mandates throughout the first quarter.

“Difficult environment”

Some analysts believe that it will be challenging to gradually allow oil to return to the market without OPEC causing prices to fall, given the worries that have been raised about the demand on a worldwide scale.

There is a high probability that manufacturers will be required to create a complex process that will allow for the skillful return of barrels that were previously removed from circulation without causing downturns in prices.

Since the last meeting, which took place in November, there has not been a substantial change in the price of oil, which has remained around $80 per barrel.

While the International Energy Agency has changed its forecasts for 2024, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has maintained its demand estimations.

“above-average inflation, slowing global growth outlook, central bank uncertainties, rising US oil production, and Middle East tensions, the environment is challenging,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a market analyst at Swissquote Bank. “The environment is challenging.”

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

