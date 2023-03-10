Octordle Today: Daily #410 Hints And Answers For 10th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #410 Words Hints (10th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #410.

Hint 1: There is a K in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a C in words 2 and 4.

Hint 3: There is an M in words 2 and 4.

Hint 4: There is a D in words 1 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 2 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letters in words 3 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: M

Word 3: B

Word 4: C

Word 5: L

Word 6: T

Word 7: S

Word 8: P

AD

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: give or order the giving of (something) as an official payment, compensation, or prize to (someone).

Word 2: a slimy substance secreted by the mucous membranes and glands of animals for lubrication, protection, etc.

substance by the membranes and glands of animals for lubrication, protection, etc. Word 3: mad; insane.

Word 4: a celestial object consisting of a nucleus of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a ‘tail’ of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun.

object consisting of a of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a ‘tail’ of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun. Word 5: not firmly or tightly fixed in place; detached or able to be detached.

fixed in place; detached or able to be detached. Word 6: a chiefly freshwater fish of the salmon family, found in both Eurasia and North America and highly valued for food and game.

fish of the salmon family, found in both Eurasia and North America and highly valued for food and game. Word 7: a garment fastened around the waist and hanging down around the legs, worn typically by women and girls.

around the waist and hanging down around the legs, worn typically by women and girls. Word 8: chequered or tartan twilled cloth, typically made of wool.

Octordle Today #410 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #410 for 10th March 2023:

Word 1: AWARD

Word 2: MUCUS

Word 3: BATTY

Word 4: COMET

Word 5: LOOSE

Word 6: TROUT

Word 7: SKIRT

Word 8: PLAID

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE