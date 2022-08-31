Northern Launches Flash Sales One Million Train Tickets For £1

CTN NEWS – Northern Trains is offering a flash sale that lowers the price of more than one million ticket sales across the North of England to £1.

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app for travel between Tuesday 6 September and Thursday 20 October, reported railbusinessdaily.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks – getting people through until the start of the October half-term.

Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough, or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

In order to qualify for the £1 promotional tickets, they must be booked seven days in advance of travel, and the £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day, about 5-10 percent of service capacity up for grabs at the “flash sale” rate.

Some peak-time trains are excluded, as well as those that are already expected to be busy because of regional events.

Northern is the UK’s second-largest train operator, serving nearly 500 stations in the North of England.

