Man Finds 3.7Kg Newborn Baby Discard in the Trash

A resident discovered a newborn baby boy in a pile of trash at a housing estate in Chon Buri province on Sunday.

Mr. Surachai Kaewpha, 54, a Pattaya police investigator, told officers he discovered the baby boy around 6 a.m. while taking his dog for a morning walk, according to Police.

Mr. Surachai reported hearing noises from a trash pile near a house in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. He said he reached into the trash and discovered a baby boy wrapped in tissue paper and sealed in a plastic bag.

The baby boy was sobbing, he said

He called the police, who arrived shortly after with rescue workers. The infant was transported to Bang Lamung Hospital. As evidence, the police took the plastic bag and the blood-soaked tissue paper.

Rescue worker, Mr. Thanapong Ok-un, told police that the Pattaya rescue unit had received a call for help from a 17-year-old girl about an hour before.

The girl staying in a nearby row house discovered she was bleeding and informed rescuers that the blood was from menstruation. She was taken to the hospital immediately.

The girl was seen walking out of her room and returning, leaving a trail of blood behind her.

The police intended to question the girl about the baby boy once she is released from Hospital.

Doctors at Bang Lamung Hospital were now caring for the baby boy, who weighed about 3.7 kilograms.

Hidden Stigma for teenage mothers

Returning to school or work after giving birth often comes with a hidden cost of stigma and abuse for teenage mothers in Thailand.

Due to the perceived shame in the community, families frequently force their pregnant daughters to leave home.

“The majority of Thai society still believes that adolescents should not have sex,” Sirathranot explains. “They believe it is wrong, a sin, and inappropriate, and parents frequently force their pregnant daughters to leave school.”

“Of course, they are mocked and jeered at when they arrive at new schools,” he says.

Over the last 15 years, over one million babies were born to teen mothers, with a 31% increase from 2000 to 2014. The average age of pregnant teenagers is decreasing year after year.

In response, the government enacted the ‘Prevention and Solution of Adolescent Pregnancy Problem Act in July 2016 to reduce teen pregnancies in ten years and better assist Thailand’s hundreds of thousands of teenage mothers.

All young people aged 10 to 19 must have access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, services and information, both at school and at work, and pregnant teenagers must be able to access proper care and advice while remaining in school.

The law also requires teen mothers to receive vocational training to find work.