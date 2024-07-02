Nepal Court Sentences ‘Buddha Boy’ to 10 Years in Prison for Raping Minor

A prominent spiritual leader in Nepal who claims to be the reincarnated spirit of Lord Buddha known as “Buddha Boy” has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, according to court officials.

A judge at the Sarlahi District Court in southern Nepal ordered Ram Bahadur Bamjan, who some believe is the reincarnation of Lord Buddha, to pay $3,700 in compensation to the victim.

According to court official Sadan Adhikari, the pretender would have 70 days to file an appeal against the court judgment.

In January, police detained Mr Bomjan in a suburb of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, on allegations of sexual assault and suspicion of participation in the disappearances of at least four of his followers.

At the time of his detention, authorities recovered $227,000 in Nepalese banknotes and $23,000 in foreign currency. The court convicted him of sexually assaulting an underage girl last week. The allegations relating to the disappearances of his followers are currently pending trial.

Many Nepalese believe that Bamjan (Buddha Boy) is the reincarnation of Siddhartha Gautama, who was born in southwestern Nepal around 2,600 years ago and later became known as the Buddha. Buddhist experts are wary of Bamjan’s statements. In 2005, he rose to fame in southern Nepal.

His popularity has dwindled due to allegations of sexual and physical abuses on his followers, but he still maintains camps in southern Nepal where people gather to worship or dwell.

The Rise of Buddha Boy

In 2005, a young boy named Ram Bahadur Bomjon, known as Buddha Boy, captured the world’s attention when he began meditating under a tree in Nepal. He was just 15 years old and claimed he could meditate without food and water for months.

Many people gathered to witness him, firmly convinced that he was a manifestation of the Lord Buddha himself. News of his story rapidly grew throughout many news media outlets and social media sites, giving rise to discussions on his credibility.

Some believers saw him as a spiritual luminary, whilst others doubted the plausibility of enduring for such a prolonged period without nourishment. Notwithstanding the mistrust, his number of followers increased.

Throughout the years, Ram has encountered claims, including charges of aggression and misconduct, that have marred his reputation. Nevertheless, his steadfast supporters continue to be dedicated, perceiving his meditation as a representation of tranquility and fortitude in a tumultuous world.

The controversy surrounding Buddha Boy exemplifies the conflict between belief and doubt in contemporary religions.

Source: AP