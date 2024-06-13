NATO’s Chief Says Nuclear Arsenal Is Being Adapted To Security Threats

(CTN News) – The leader of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation(NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, made a rare reference to the nuclear weapons of Western nations on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg’s statement was made in reference to the situation. He took notice of Russia’s most recent nuclear rhetoric and drills, as well as the efforts that the alliance is taking to modify its capabilities to the current security issues that are being faced.

He also took account of the fact that Russia is currently conducting nuclear drills.

He referred to nuclear weapons as the “ultimate security guarantee” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and something that can be used to keep peace while he was speaking to reporters in advance of a NATO defence ministers conference that will take place in Brussels over the course of two days.

Also during the conference, the nuclear planning group of the alliance will meet. Meetings will take place during the conference.

While the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) rarely discusses these weapons in public, it is known that the United States has placed nuclear weapons in a number of different geographical areas across Europe.

During the course of his discussion on what he referred to as “the ongoing adaptation” of NATO’s nuclear weapons, Stoltenberg brought up the fact that the Netherlands had declared in June that the first F-35 fighter jets were prepared to carry nuclear bombs.

This statement was made by Stoltenberg in reference to the current process of modifying the nuclear arsenal. Furthermore, he claimed that the United States was currently in the process of modernising its nuclear equipment in Europe. This was in addition to the already mentioned information.

He stated the fact that Russia was growing its activity in relation to its nuclear capability. He also mentioned that Russia was boosting its nuclear capacity.

“We have witnessed a potentially lethal nuclear rhetoric coming from the Russian side over the course of the past few years and months,” according to the official statement. In accordance with his assertions, the Russian side is also engaging in additional manoeuvres, which include the practice of nuclear drills.

An declaration published by Russia on Tuesday stated that Russian military personnel have begun the second stage of training to practise tactical nuclear weapons deployment alongside Belarusian armed forces.

As a response to what Moscow perceived as threats coming from countries in the West, these exercises were carried out as a reply.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has asserted on NATO numerous occasions that Moscow can employ nuclear weapons to defend itself in extreme circumstances. This assertion was made on the 24th of February, 2022, when thousands of troops were dispatched to Ukraine. In light of the invasion of Ukraine by thousands of troops, this statement has been issued as a response.

By supplying Ukraine with weapons worth billions of dollars, some of which are being deployed against Russian territory, Russia has accused the United States and its European allies of bringing the world to the brink of a nuclear war.

Additionally, Russia has accused these countries of provoking a nuclear conflict. In light of the fact that Russia has supplied Ukraine with these weapons, this claim is not without foundation.

Stoltenberg also made a reference to the modernization of China’s nuclear weapons. He stated that it was anticipated that Beijing will increase the number of nuclear missiles within a few years, and that a significant number of these missiles would be capable of reaching territory that is a part of NATO.

