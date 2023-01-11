Connect with us

Monks Save Sex Starved Monk, 27 Who Severed His Penis
A sex starved Buddhist monk has attempted to cut off his penis with a kitchen knife and scissors at a temple in eastern Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province. Fellow temple monks rescued him before he could finish the deed, according to Thai media.

Phra Oat was rushed to the hospital after slashing through his penis, apparently resistant to the pain, spraying a temple cubicle with blood.

The 27-year-old shocked his fellow monks when he sliced through his member in front of them at a temple in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province. The other monks summoned rescuers, who snatched the sharp objects from his grasp before he could further mutilate himself.

He was rushed to Makarak Hospital in Kanchanaburi province for treatment, where medics were able to stitch the penis back together because the knife did not completely sever his member.

“I’m still feeling dizzy,” Phra Oat said in a video. There’s no rhyme or reason to it; it just happened.”

“I don’t have depression, I don’t use drugs and I don’t have problems at home. My hands simply moved and began cutting.” Phra  Oats said in response to the incident, Oat’s colleagues stated that he was ordained recently displayed signs of sadness.

monk thailand

The monk, like all others who had been ordained, are forbidden from seeing women or engaging in any sexual activity.

The temple abbot said he had locked himself in his room and refused to come out to perform his monastic duties.

After Oat was discharged from the hospital, officials arrived to question him but found him dazed and unable to answer properly.

After recovering, Oat’s temple has agreed that he should be returned to his hometown.

The Kanchanaburi Buddhist Office stated that it will work with the Sisaket Provincial Buddhist Bureau to coordinate his mental health treatment.

Monks fail drug tests leaving temple empty

A small Buddhist temple in Thailand was left without monks in November 2022 after they were all dismissed for failing drug tests.

An official told CTN News that four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine in the province of Phetchabun.

According to the official, the monks were then taken to a health clinic for drug rehabilitation.

monks thailand

The monks were removed from the temple after police administered urine tests, which all four men failed. Officials did not specify what drew police attention to the temple.

According to the official the “temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making”.

Merit-making is an important Buddhist practice in which worshipers gain a protective force by performing good deeds, in this case by feeding monks.

Regional officials sought the assistance of the local monastic chief, who promised to assign some new monks to the temple in the Bung Sam Phan district in order to address worshipers’ concerns.

Methamphetamine has become a major problem in Thailand in recent years, with seizures expected to reach an all-time high in 2021, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The country is a major methamphetamine transit point. The drugs enter the country via Laos from Myanmar, the world’s largest producer of methamphetamine. The pills are then sold on the street for about 50 Baht.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered a drug crackdown in December after a former police officer who had been fired for methamphetamine possession killed 37 people during a shooting at a nursery.

