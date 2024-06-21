Connect with us

News Regional News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium
Advertisement

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

News

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

News

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

News

People Died in India Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

News

Biden Announces New Policy to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens from Deportation

News Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

News

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days

News

Thailand to Become First Southeast Asian Nation to Pass Marriage Equality Bill on June 18

News

Deranged Gunman Opens Fire on Children at Water Park in Detroit

News Learning

Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes

News

Thailand Introduces Visa-Free Entry for 93 Countries, Including UAE and UK, to Boost Tourism and Economy

News

Google Team to Visit Pakistan for Collaboration in Education and Technology

News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monkeys Case Pandemonium in Breaking into Lopburi Police Station
Monkeys Invade Police Station: MCOT Image

There was pandemonium in Lopburi when about forty macaque monkeysbroke out of their enclosure at the Pho Khao Ton Animal Nursery, also known as Lopburi Monkey Park.  The macaque monkeys escaped, perhaps thanks to a powerful alpha monkey rattling loose wires.

Locals revealed the macaques prowling the streets, scaling homes, and even breaking into the Tha Hin Police Station. To apprehend the monkeys, representatives from the Lopburi Municipality and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation hurried to the scene.

They were able to lure some of the monkeys back into the enclosure using food and cages. However, some of the more sly monkeys stayed out in the open, sitting on rooftops and watching the chaos below.

The damaged enclosure revealed a 20-centimeter gap between the wire and the metal cage. According to officials, the alpha monkey’s strength broke the welds.

The surviving monkeys were contained in a 500-meter radius around the sanctuary. To apprehend them, officials set up cages with food and tranquilizer darts. With the use of a cherry picker and a tranquilizer gun, one extremely elusive alpha monkey—identified by a code on its left arm—was eventually brought down.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than twenty monkeys had been apprehended and brought back to the enclosure. By the end of the day, officials are optimistic that they will be able to capture every runaway monkey.

In May, macaques transported from Lopburi City Center to Pho Khao Ton Animal Nursery became their new home in an effort to address the friction between humans and monkeys.

The monkeys had been seriously upsetting the locals by robbing them of food and breaking windows and roofs. The extreme monkey infestation has even led to the abandonment of some buildings.

The move is a component of a larger plan to encourage peaceful coexistence between humans and monkeys in Lopburi.  The shelter, which is outside the city, allows the monkeys to live in a more spacious and natural setting.

To stop the monkeys from hiding inside, residents close to the animal nursery center are urged to securely close their windows and doors. The authorities are sure they will bring back every monkey who escaped.

Source: MCOT

People Also Reading:

Gangs of Monkeys Wreaking Havoc in Lopburi, Thailand

Wildlife Officials to End Wild Monkeys Overtaking Lopburi, Thailand
Related Topics:

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading