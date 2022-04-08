47-Year-old Man Arrested for Posing as a Oxford Doctor at Medical Clinic

Consumer Protection Police arrested a 47-year-old man posing as a licensed doctor at a medical clinic in the Wang Thonglang district of Bangkok on Wednesday.

Mr. Thanakorn Baleepat, 47, was apprehended by a joint task force for operating as a medical doctor without a proper license and using fake medical degrees.

Consumer Protection Police, reported yesterday that Mr. Thanakorn and another doctor were found treating patients during the raid.

According to the Bangkok Post, Mr. Thanakorn has also allegedly treated TV celebrities from a doctor movie. He admitted to police and health department officials that he lacked both a medical license and a medical degree.

The good doctor told investigators he graduated from high school and vocational college in northern Thailand’s Phayao province — both online — before working for a private company.

Medical clinic to be fined

He said he got his passion for medicine after watching doctor martens. His friendly personality and connections with a dermatologist led him to work at the clinic.

With a fabricated Oxbridge degree, he cultivated the image of a competent medical professional.

He treated hundreds of patients during a year, referring them to real doctors for any serious problems. In 2011, he tried to open his own medical clinic but did not succeed.

Several former celebrities who received treatment from him will be called in to testify about their experiences, police reported.

The health department said the clinic would be charged with hiring an unqualified doctor. The clinic may also be liable for unlawful advertising.