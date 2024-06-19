Connect with us

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage
Advertisement

News Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

News

'Horror' Thunderstorms Are Expected To Hit The UK This Week.

News

Across Massachusetts, 911 Is Back Online After Being Down For Hours

News

Despite Soft U.S. Data, Gold Gains As Fed Rate Cut Bets Rise

News

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days

News

UBS Offers Clients Affected By Greensill's Bankruptcy A 90% Refund

News

Thailand to Become First Southeast Asian Nation to Pass Marriage Equality Bill on June 18

News

Deranged Gunman Opens Fire on Children at Water Park in Detroit

News Learning

Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes

News

Thailand Introduces Visa-Free Entry for 93 Countries, Including UAE and UK, to Boost Tourism and Economy

News

Google Team to Visit Pakistan for Collaboration in Education and Technology

News Politics

Trump Fears Biden Moving the US Closer to Nuclear War with Russia

News Middle East

US Navy Struggles to Combat Yemen's Houthi Rebels

News Health

Health Authorities in Thailand Warn Traveller About H5N2 Bird Flu

News

Thailand’s Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 hours ago

on

Marriage Equity Bill

Thailand’s Senate has approved a long awaited marriage equality bill on Tuesday, making the country the third Asian country to accept same-sex couples. The Senate approved the law 130-4 with 18 abstentions.

The marriage equality bill will be sent the palace for royal clearance. The marriage equality law takes 120 days to take effect after Royal Gazette publication.

LGBTQ+ advocates welcomed the proposal a “monumental step forward” because Thailand would be the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marriage equality. Thailand is popular with travellers due to its LGBTQ+ culture and tolerance.

“This would underscore Thailand’s leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality,” the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists, and LGBTI+ couples said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who wore a rainbow shirt to commemorate Pride Month, joined thousands of LGBTQ+ revellers and activists in a Bangkok parade at the start of June.

The prime minister will open Government House to commemorate the bill’s passage. Pride supporters will march from Parliament to the prime minister’s office. Mr. Srettha, who has Covid-19, will join them online after taking several days off.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai anticipates June’s Pride Month to create approximately 4.5 billion baht in economic cash flow.

Marriage Equity Bill

Pride Month in Thailand

On Saturday, Mr. Phumtham said the government under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is encouraging sexual diversity and working with the commercial sector to plan more Pride Month festivities to attract LGBTQ+ tourists.

He claimed it will increase the country’s trade potential by giving SMEs business expansion chances and adding soft power value.

Mr. Phumtham claimed Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told him Pride Month celebrations will make Thailand a “pride-friendly destination” for LGBTQ+ Thai and global consumers.

This would help the country become a regional tourism hub under the government’s “Ignite Tourism Thailand” initiative to enhance tourism in 55 “worth visiting” provinces.

He added that such festivals will support downstream industries like event planners, food and beverage companies, hotels, and transport services and disperse cash to local areas. Mr. Phumtham stated Thailand’s Pride Month began in 1999. Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Chon Buri host parades, festivities, and campaigns.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects approximately 860,000 people to attend this year’s festival and contribute at least 4.5 billion baht for the economy. LGBT Capital estimates that the world’s LGBTQ+ population has US$4.7 trillion in purchasing power and Thailand’s sexually varied population has US$26 billion.

LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand are improving, but there’s still much to do. The LGBTQ+ community in Thailand is notably strong in Bangkok and Pattaya.

Strong legal recognition allows transgender people to change their names and titles. Many LGBTQ+ couples lack legal rights since same-sex marriage is banned.

Marriage Equity Bill

LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand

Thailand is becoming more accepting despite these difficulties. LGBTQ+ rights are gaining favour. Activists want legal changes to guarantee equality.

Pride parades are becoming increasingly visible, demonstrating diverse acceptance. While challenges remain, LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand are improving as awareness and acceptance expand.
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies