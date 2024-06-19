Thailand’s Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

Thailand’s Senate has approved a long awaited marriage equality bill on Tuesday, making the country the third Asian country to accept same-sex couples. The Senate approved the law 130-4 with 18 abstentions.

The marriage equality bill will be sent the palace for royal clearance. The marriage equality law takes 120 days to take effect after Royal Gazette publication.

LGBTQ+ advocates welcomed the proposal a “monumental step forward” because Thailand would be the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marriage equality. Thailand is popular with travellers due to its LGBTQ+ culture and tolerance.

“This would underscore Thailand’s leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality,” the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists, and LGBTI+ couples said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who wore a rainbow shirt to commemorate Pride Month, joined thousands of LGBTQ+ revellers and activists in a Bangkok parade at the start of June.

The prime minister will open Government House to commemorate the bill’s passage. Pride supporters will march from Parliament to the prime minister’s office. Mr. Srettha, who has Covid-19, will join them online after taking several days off.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai anticipates June’s Pride Month to create approximately 4.5 billion baht in economic cash flow.

Pride Month in Thailand

On Saturday, Mr. Phumtham said the government under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is encouraging sexual diversity and working with the commercial sector to plan more Pride Month festivities to attract LGBTQ+ tourists.

He claimed it will increase the country’s trade potential by giving SMEs business expansion chances and adding soft power value.

Mr. Phumtham claimed Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told him Pride Month celebrations will make Thailand a “pride-friendly destination” for LGBTQ+ Thai and global consumers.

This would help the country become a regional tourism hub under the government’s “Ignite Tourism Thailand” initiative to enhance tourism in 55 “worth visiting” provinces.

He added that such festivals will support downstream industries like event planners, food and beverage companies, hotels, and transport services and disperse cash to local areas. Mr. Phumtham stated Thailand’s Pride Month began in 1999. Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Chon Buri host parades, festivities, and campaigns.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects approximately 860,000 people to attend this year’s festival and contribute at least 4.5 billion baht for the economy. LGBT Capital estimates that the world’s LGBTQ+ population has US$4.7 trillion in purchasing power and Thailand’s sexually varied population has US$26 billion.

LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand are improving, but there’s still much to do. The LGBTQ+ community in Thailand is notably strong in Bangkok and Pattaya.

Strong legal recognition allows transgender people to change their names and titles. Many LGBTQ+ couples lack legal rights since same-sex marriage is banned.

LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand

Thailand is becoming more accepting despite these difficulties. LGBTQ+ rights are gaining favour. Activists want legal changes to guarantee equality.

Pride parades are becoming increasingly visible, demonstrating diverse acceptance. While challenges remain, LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand are improving as awareness and acceptance expand.