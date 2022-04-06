Manager of TV Actress Nida Probed Further by Police Investigators

Public prosecutors have requested police conduct a thorough investigation into Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, the former manager of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong.

Ms. Idsarin has been charged with giving a false statement to the police.

Prosecutors handed back the police investigators’ report to ensure a thorough investigation was conducted before any criminal proceedings ensue against Ms. Idsarin.

Ms. Adsarin is the former manager of the late TV actress Nida who drowned in February after falling from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River.

Senior police investigators from the police station in Nonthaburi, visited the public prosecutors’ office in Nonthaburi yesterday to submit the case file.

Ms. Idsarin also reported to the Nonthaburi police station with Mr. Sira Jenjaka, a former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP for Bangkok, and her legal team.

On Monday, Idsarin admitted to having made a false statement to the police over the drowning death of the late TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong.

Fixer sough over the death of TV actress

In the meantime, police have also identified a fixer suspected of having guided all five people on the speedboat at the time of the actress’ death on how to give the police the right account.

The case file was received by Mr. Ittiporn Kaewthip from the Attorney General’s Office and a spokesperson from the office’s public prosecutors. This was just ahead of a meeting attended by senior prosecutors.

In accordance with the Act for the Establishment of and Criminal Procedure in Kwaeng Court 1956, prosecutors may file a verbal complaint against suspects without engaging in any investigation if the case is under the court’s authority.

However, due to the complexities of the investigation, with many questions yet to be answered, those at the meeting decided to return the case file to the police for further investigation.

Public prosecutors urged the police to complete the investigation because they cannot file a lawsuit against the suspect again later if they find she committed other serious offenses.