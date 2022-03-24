Man Rescued After Trying to Paddle to India in a 2.5 Meter Inflatable Boat

A Vietnamese man was rescued at sea in an inflatable boat after he was found trying to paddle to India to see his wife, whom he had been separated from by Covid-19.

Almost 14 kilometers off Thailand’s Similan Islands and about 80 kilometers off Phangnga, the Vietnamese man was found paddling his inflatable boat, the first mate of the Tor Khrong Phet Rung Ruang fishing boat told the Bangkok Post.

On the rubber boat, there was a water bottle and a suitcase, he said.

A police patrol and marine park rangers reached the fishing boat at 12.45 pm. There they found Mr. Ho Hoang Hung, 37, on an inflatable rubber boat tied to the fishing vessel.

An inflatable boat measuring 2.5 meters long contained a nearly empty water bottle, about 10 packets of instant noodles, and a suitcase.

Purchased Inflatable Boat in Phuket

They learned the Vietnamese man was paddling to India to meet his Indian wife in Mumbai. The Covid-19 epidemic caused them to part ways two years ago, he said.

Mr. Ho said he arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Vietnam on March 2. He planned to board a flight to India but was unable to obtain a visa.

Determined to get to his wife in Mumbai, India he took a bus from Bangkok to Phuket. There he purchased the inflatable boat with his sights set on paddling his way to India – about 2,000 kilometers away.

He was found by fishermen after spending 18 nights alone on the sea.

He was taken by officials to the Mu Ko Similan National Park office in Phangnga to arrange for further assistance.