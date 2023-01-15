London Church Shooting Seriously Injures 7-Year-Old Girl And Few Others

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – British police reported that a seven-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting on Saturday outside a church in London where a funeral was being held, inflicting life-threatening injuries on her and five other people, among them another youngster.

After the shooting in north London, not far from Euston train station, detectives said the girl had been rushed to the hospital and was still in a life-threatening situation.

A 12-year-old girl was also hurt; she was treated at a hospital for a minor leg injury before being released.

I am deeply shocked by the shooting in Euston and want to thank the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the victims. Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 14, 2023

In a statement, Superintendent Ed Wells said: “Any shooting incident is terrible, but for numerous people, including two children, to be hurt in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is disturbing.”

Local police and specialized investigators are already working on this horrible attack inquiry.

The 48-year-old is alleged to have sustained injuries that could change her life, according to the police, while four other women, aged 21, 48, 54, and 41, were also transported to the hospital following the incident.

According to a police statement, the event happened close to a church where a funeral was held. Initial investigations indicate that a moving vehicle that drove away from the location fired the rounds.

According to the Daily Mail, the victims attended the funeral at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic London church for a mother and daughter who passed away in November, not long after one another.

British opposition leader Keir Starmer posted on Twitter, “I am deeply startled by the shooting in Euston and want to applaud the emergency services for their reaction.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Donald Trump’s Company ‘Trump Organization’ Faces $1.61 Million Tax Penalty