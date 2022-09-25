Connect with us

News News Asia

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai Zoo Refutes Accusations of Neglecting Animals

News Southern Thailand

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead

News Regional News

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

News

A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

News

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

News

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

Avatar of CTN News

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

LAOS: Jeremy Douglas, a United Nations official, reported on Saturday that 33 million meth pills were seized in Bokeo, Laos, near King Romans Casino.

Douglas stated the seizure was the third-largest single seizure of illegal drugs in the country’s history.

In recent years, Laos has become a conduit for meth traffickers crossing the Mekong River from Myanmar’s Shan state into Thailand to avoid Thai patrols.

Laos is a part of the infamous Golden Triangle which borders Chiang Rai province, Myanmar’s Shane State, which has been a hub for the lucrative drug trade in Southeast Asia for decades.

Friday saw the seizure of 33 million meth tablets and 500 kilograms of crystal meth in the northern province of Bokeo, close to the infamous Kings Romans Casino, according to Jeremy Douglas, regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

KINGS ROMANS

The location was close to the Chinese-run Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, which analysts say is a hub for sex, wildlife, and drug trafficking.

Douglas stated that Friday’s seizure resulted from information gleaned from a smaller seizure of 200,000 meth tablets at a district checkpoint in Ton Pheung district on the same day.

He added that the massive shipment was not unexpected.

“Over the past year and a half, drugs have flooded Bokeo, Laos,” Douglas said.

Northern Laos is now the frontline for the region as traffickers continue to reroute around Chiang Rai’s Pha Muang task force.

The UNODC is increasingly concerned about the security situation in Bokeo and neighbouring provinces, as it appears that major organized crime and traffickers can do as they please.

Since a military Junta coup last year, Myanmar has been in chaos, and its economy has been crippled, but synthetic drug production was already booming before the coup.

121247521 mediaitem121247520

In October of last year, Laos police made the largest drug seizure in the history of Asia, seizing 55 million meth pills, while a separate operation in January of this year uncovered 36 million pills. Both occurred in the province of Bokeo.

In East and Southeast Asia, a record one billion meth pills were seized in 2021, according to a report released by (UNODC) in May of this year.

Jeremy Douglas is the UN Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific (UNODC). He oversees and manages operations and strategy from Myanmar to the Pacific.

Douglas oversees the rule of law, non-traditional security threats, law enforcement, criminal justice, and drug-related supply and health issues.

He also serves as the UNODC’s liaison to China, Korea, Japan, and Mongolia and regional organizations such as ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS).
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop